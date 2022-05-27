Canadian Coast Guard concludes successful summit with United States Coast Guard

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada and the United States have a long history of working together to help mariners in need and manage the coastlines and shared waterways that run along the borders between the two countries.

This week, the Canadian Coast Guard hosted the 2022 Canada-United States Coast Guard Summit in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. This year's Summit was the first to take place in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with additional presenters joining the Summit virtually.

In-person participation enabled members of both Coast Guards to experience hands-on key services at the heart of both organizations. This included participating in an exercise with a recently built Canadian Coast Guard search and rescue vessel and a Fast Rescue Craft, as well as touring an icebreaker. This hands-on experience provided an opportunity for senior officials and personnel from both Coast Guards to exchange operational knowledge and experience.

During the Summit, senior officials from the Canadian and United States Coast Guards addressed priorities for both countries, such as increased collaboration to address emerging challenges, including climate change resiliency and cyber security. Delegates also discussed icebreaking on the Great Lakes, which is a shared responsibility between the two Coast Guards, who work hand-in-hand to serve all Great Lakes winter marine traffic. Known as the "One Fleet" approach, the Great Lakes Icebreaking Agreement is an example of the collaboration between the two Coast Guards working together to provide services on both sides of the border and on shared waterways.

This year's Summit also provided an opportunity to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Canadian Coast Guard, and bid farewell to Admiral Karl L. Schultz during his last international engagement as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard before his retirement.

"Canada and the United States of America are proud maritime nations. The ongoing collaboration in place between the Canadian and the United States Coast Guards benefits our citizens, and our economies. Mariners on both sides of the border can rest assured that help will be there when they need it, and businesses can feel confident that vital waterways and shipping corridors will remain open and safe."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"It has been an honour to host the annual Canada-US Coast Guard Summit in 2022, the year in which we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Canadian Coast Guard. Our longstanding relationship with the United States Coast Guard, our closest international partner, is one that is vital to the operations of both organizations. Now more than ever, renewing our commitment to collaborate is critical to address emerging challenges. I am confident that, through ongoing cooperation, we will continue to serve mariners, residents and industry in both our nations. I also extend my best wishes to Admiral Schultz, Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, on his retirement, and thank him for his years of dedication, partnership and collaboration."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

"In the 60th year of the Canadian Coast Guard, I can say our partnership has never been stronger. Strong partnerships are imperative to the success of our Service, and the U.S. Coast Guard's partnership with the Canadian Coast Guard is among the strongest. From the Great Lakes to the high Arctic, U.S.–Canadian Coast Guard cooperation is essential to ensuring the safety and prosperity of our waterways and addressing threats to the security of our nations. As my tenure as Commandant comes to an end next week, I look back on four years of effective bilateral maritime operations and exercises. I am grateful for this 2022 Canada/United States Coast Guard Summit which further enhanced our level of cooperation on emerging issues like cyber security, climate resiliency, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing."

Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Commandant, United States Coast Guard

"As Assistant Commissioner of the Atlantic Region, I was honoured to have hosted so many of our colleagues from the United States Coast Guard at our St. John's Canadian Coast Guard base this week. Our staff and crews were pleased to welcome Canadian and American officials onboard some of our vessels, to share best practices and lessons learned. It was a very successful Summit that allowed senior leaders to meet and explore avenues for increased collaboration to address 21st century challenges such as climate change resiliency, and exchange ideas and operational expertise."

Gary Ivany, Assistant Commissioner, Atlantic Region, Canadian Coast Guard

The Canada-United States Coast Guard Summit was first held in 2005 and is hosted alternately by each country.





The summit is an annual opportunity for the senior leadership of the Canadian and United States Coast Guards to meet and discuss strategic and operational issues of mutual importance.





Canada and the United States have had an agreement in place for shared icebreaking on the Great Lakes since the 1980s.





and have had an agreement in place for shared icebreaking on the Great Lakes since the 1980s. In March 2022 , the Canadian and United States Coast Guards updated the signing of the CANUSLAK agreement. The CANUSLAK agreement is an operational annex, established to ensure coordinated planning, preparedness, and response to any pollution incidents in shared waters on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways between.

