Canadian Coast Guard concludes 2024 Summit with the United States Coast Guard

SYDNEY, NS, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - As neighbouring maritime nations, Canada and the United States have long shared knowledge, experience, and best practices on a wide range of coast guard services that help keep our collective mariners safe and protect our coasts and waterways.

Members of the Canadian and the United States Coast Guards at the 2024 Canada-US Coast Guard Summit at the Canadian Coast Guard College (Sydney, NS). (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

The 2024 Canada-United States Coast Guard Summit took place at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney, Nova Scotia. The annual Summit provides for senior coast guard leadership to gather and examine strategic and operational issues. This year's agenda covered the priorities, challenges and opportunities faced by both coast guards which include, shipbuilding; recruitment and retention; and, operations in the Arctic.

The Canadian Coast Guard College provided a fitting backdrop for discussions that emphasized collaboration and future readiness in coast guard operations. It also highlights the College's foundational role of education and innovation in maritime safety, combined with access to worldclass training and resources like navigation and ice management simulators, and the Wärtsilä training engine – the first of its kind in Canada and one of only six in the world.

Participants had the privilege of attending a traditional smudging ceremony led by Hereditary Chief of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council (Keptin) Stephen Augustine. The local First Nation also hosted participants on a guided tour of the Membertou Heritage Park – a five-acre site, including a large indoor exhibit, that offers a dynamic portrayal of the culture and heritage of the Mi'kmaq people of Membertou.

Quotes

"The Canada-United States Coast Guard Summit is an opportunity to reaffirm the enduring partnership between our two countries in protecting our maritime interests. We thank our United States counterparts for their continued collaboration in charting a course towards a safer, more resilient maritime future, grounded in mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through shared knowledge and dedication, the Canada-United States Coast Guard Summit stands as a crucial forum for discussing the protection of mariners and our precious coastlines. This year's Summit holds special significance as it takes place at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney, Nova Scotia, where the careers and commitment to excellence of our Coast Guard personnel begin."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Canadian Coast Guard values the opportunity to meet with our United States Coast Guard counterparts to exchange best practices and advance maritime safety. This Summit underscores the critical role that collaboration and innovation play in effectively tackling shared priorities and challenges."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

"This annual Summit between our two Coast Guards is a critical opportunity to further collaborate with our Canadian colleagues and build upon what is already a very strong partnership. Our collective commitment to maritime safety and security is demonstrated everyday as we work together across our shared maritime borders. I am thankful that our mutual dedication to strong maritime governance spans across both coasts, throughout the Great Lakes, and, importantly, to an Arctic that is seeing increased human activity, making this relationship more important than ever."

Commandant Admiral Linda L. Fagan, United States Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The Canada-United States Coast Guard Summit was first held in 2005 and is hosted alternately by each country. The Summit is an opportunity for senior leadership of the Canadian and United States Coast Guards to meet each year and discuss strategic and operational issues of mutual importance.

Canada and the United States have had an agreement in place for shared icebreaking on the Great Lakes since the 1980s.

and have had an agreement in place for shared icebreaking on the Great Lakes since the 1980s. In March 2022 , the Canadian and United States Coast Guards updated the signing of the CANUSLAK agreement. The CANUSLAK agreement is an operational annex, established to ensure coordinated planning, preparedness, and response to any pollution incidents in shared waters on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways between.

, the Canadian and United States Coast Guards updated the signing of the CANUSLAK agreement. The CANUSLAK agreement is an operational annex, established to ensure coordinated planning, preparedness, and response to any pollution incidents in shared waters on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways between. In February 2024 , the Canadian and United States Coast Guards updated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, renewing the two organizations' coordination of icebreaking and buoy tending operations on the Great Lakes, connecting waterways, and the shared portion of the St. Lawrence River.

Related Products

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For more information: Jérémy Collard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]