Canadian Coast Guard Completes 2021 Arctic Operational Season

The Canadian Coast Guard's presence in Canada's Arctic enables the summer re-supply of communities in Canada's North, and provides key services, including search and rescue, icebreaking, support for scientific research, marine communications and traffic services, aids to navigation, and marine environmental response.

During the 2021 Arctic operational season, the Marine Communication and Traffic Services Centre (MCTS) in Iqaluit provided support for 159 vessels, with a total of 1,263 voyages under the Northern Canada Vessel Traffic Services Zone (NORDREG). These vessels included Canadian Coast Guard ships, cargo ships, tankers, and bulk carriers. The centre will remain open until December 20, 2021, at which time NORDREG services will be provided by the MCTS centre in Les Escoumins, Quebec until the 2022 Arctic season opens.

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in remote and vulnerable communities, pleasure craft and cruise ships are prohibited from operating within Canada's Arctic coastal waters as well as in the coastal areas of northern Quebec and Labrador, under Transport Canada's measures, between February 4, 2021 and February 28, 2022. As a result, this season six vessels, including general cargo and Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers, made full transits of the Northwest Passage, compared to eight vessels the year before.

The Canadian Coast Guard was involved in 22 search and rescue cases in 2021, while the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary responded to 34 cases. As part of the Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic Region's search and rescue programs, Rankin Inlet's Inshore Rescue Boat station crew carried out four training exercises, responded to three search and rescue cases, and travelled over 854 nautical miles this season. The station closed on September 7, 2021 and will reopen in June 2022.

Under the Oceans Protection Plan, the Canadian Coast Guard is actively working with Indigenous and northern residents to support the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary across the Arctic. Through the Indigenous Community Boat Volunteer Pilot Program, 16 new dedicated search and rescue vessels are currently operating in the Arctic region, enabling local communities to respond to search and rescue incidents off their coastlines. Five additional community boats are currently being built for Aklavik, NWT, Igloolik, NU, Kangiqsujuaq, QC, Naujaat, NU, and Sanirajak, NU, with expected deliveries in 2022.

Since January 2021, the Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic Region led and/or participated in a total of nineteen exercises, including Operation Nanook Tatigiit 2021 and a joint search and rescue training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy near Resolute, NU. Exercises were primarily focused on interoperability between government and industry partners, with one exercise being conducted at the Geographic North Pole.

This year, Environmental Response delivered training and exercising in Churchill, MB, Hay River, NWT, Iqaluit, NU, and Tuktoyaktuk, NWT. The Environmental Response program received and investigated 38 marine incident reports, with 25 requiring enhanced monitoring or intervention due to pollution or risk of pollution.

The Canadian Hydrographic Service had a successful Arctic data acquisition season. This was made possible through the Oceans Protection Plan and the support of three Canadian Coast Guard vessels with dedicated seabed mapping programs, as well as a contracted survey vessel which included an uncrewed surface vessel. Hydrographic data acquired will allow the Canadian Hydrographic Service to produce and update nautical charts and publications for Arctic waters, contributing directly to safer navigation in the region. A total of 33,650 km2 was surveyed in the Arctic in 2021.

The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonal icebreaking Arctic operations will resume again in May 2022, however, Coast Guard maintains a permanent, year-round presence in the Arctic.

Quotes

"2021 was another successful year for our Arctic regional team, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Coast Guard continues to work in partnership with Indigenous peoples and northerners to understand the unique priorities and challenges of the region so they can continue to effectively deliver services and programs, and to protect and preserve the Arctic ecosystems, now and into the future."



The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"I would like to thank the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Inuit and northern Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary partners, for completing the 2021 Arctic operations season. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is making sure the Canadian Coast Guard and the Auxiliary are able to provide essential re-supply, search and rescue, icebreaking, and surveying to our northern communities. These could not have been accomplished without input from and collaboration with Indigenous Peoples and northern communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

"I am proud of another successful Arctic season working to ensure the safety and security of mariners, and protection of the marine environment. Our dedicated, experienced crew members worked hard to deliver essential services like search and rescue and icebreaking to Northern communities, which are key for community resupply."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

"Many challenges have arisen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Canadian Coast Guard's level of service has been maintained. Our Arctic Region is growing, and our year-round presence is an important part of building positive relationships and effectively collaborating with our northern partners. We are continuously engaging with Inuit, First Nations and Métis governments and organizations, and all northern partners to expand an Arctic Region that works for all Canadians."

Neil O'Rourke, Assistant Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard, Arctic Region

Quick Facts

The Canadian Coast Guard also provides seasonal aids to navigation services that are essential for commercial shipping traffic across the Canadian Arctic during the summer months, including on the Mackenzie River and Great Slave Lake, NWT. Both the CCGS Dumit and CCGS Eckaloo are operational from June to October in the NWT.

and CCGS are operational from June to October in the NWT. In collaboration with the Department of National Defence, the Canadian Coast Guard coordinates marine search and rescue operations in three Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC) located in Halifax , Trenton , and Victoria .

, , and . Between June 17 and November 20, 2021 our Arctic Operations logged the following:

our Arctic Operations logged the following: 58 commercial escorts

commercial escorts 11 helicopter-based ice reconnaissance missions

helicopter-based ice reconnaissance missions 42,337 nautical miles travelled by icebreakers combined

