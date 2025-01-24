SYDNEY, NS, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - For six decades, the Canadian Coast Guard College has been a leader in maritime training, equipping officers with the skills to safeguard Canada's waters. Today, the College celebrates its 60th anniversary year by looking back on a history of excellence, and looking forward to a future of innovation and inclusion.

A Town Hall event held at the Canadian Coast Guard College today marked the significant strides made by the College in modernizing its training programs to prepare Officer Cadets and crews for larger, more complex vessels. As a global leader in marine services and safety, the Canadian Coast Guard is acquiring modern, state-of-the-art ships that will allow the organization to continue protecting Canadian waters from coast to coast to coast.

Through a $90 million dollar investment from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard College has benefited from recent campus upgrades. Facilitated by Public Service and Procurement Canada, extensive work was done to modernize and expand the library, pool, and cafeteria, as well as to construct a new firefighting school and an Indigenous Learning Room – all to enhance the student experience. In addition, a new HVAC system with state-of-the-art heat pump technology that will use ocean water from Sydney Harbour to provide heating and cooling to the entire campus was installed. These changes help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20 per cent and have contributed more than $2 million dollars to the community through the hiring of local Indigenous companies and tradespeople. These investments provide cadets and staff with access to world-class facilities, enabling them to benefit easily and on-site from specialized training resources.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Canadian Coast Guard College is advancing efforts to attract and retain a diverse student body. Bridging programs and targeted support systems aim to increase enrollment and success among underrepresented groups, including First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students.

As the Canadian Coast Guard College continues to expand its role as a maritime training hub in Canada, it is also developing new curricula to address emerging technologies and the evolving demands of maritime safety. Training programs for environmental response officers will also launch in the coming year, further enhancing the Canadian Coast Guard College's impact on all Canadians.

"The Canadian Coast Guard College is an important institution that has shaped the careers of thousands of officer cadets who ensure our waters are safe, secure, and sustainable. This milestone reflects not only a proud legacy of excellence but also our government's ongoing commitment to supporting world-class maritime education that prepares officers to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Public Services and Procurement Canada is proud to support the CCGC in the delivery of new infrastructure projects at the College. Through these significant upgrades, we are ensuring that cadets and staff have the tools and facilities they need to lead the way in maritime education and innovation, helping shape the next 60 years of training excellence."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Canadian Coast Guard College is not just a place of learning; it is a launchpad for meaningful careers that make a difference in the lives of Canadians, while protecting our marine environment. Our commitment to fostering inclusivity and investing in diversity will guide us for success in the decades ahead."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"For 60 years, the Canadian Coast Guard College has been synonymous with maritime excellence. From advancing training programs to integrating cutting-edge technologies, the College continues to evolve, equipping the next generation of Canadian Coast Guard officers with the confidence and skills to meet the demands of a dynamic maritime industry."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Established in September 1965 , the Canadian Coast Guard College has seen more than 1,500 officers successfully graduate into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. These officers serve as the backbone of Canada's marine safety system and help to protect the marine environment.

, the Canadian Coast Guard College has seen more than 1,500 officers successfully graduate into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. These officers serve as the backbone of marine safety system and help to protect the marine environment. The four-year Officer Training Program has streams in Marine Navigation and Marine Engineering, providing officer cadets with hands-on experience of ship operations and cutting-edge knowledge in marine technology.

