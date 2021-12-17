OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensuring that the members of the Canadian Coast Guard have the equipment they need to keep Canada's waterways navigable and safe is a key priority for the Government of Canada. To help ensure that Canada's waterways remain open to allow for the free movement of people and goods, the Coast Guard's fleet undergoes regular maintenance work at shipyards across Canada.

Today, the Canadian Coast Guard is announcing the award of seven contracts for refit and vessel life extension on Coast Guard ships. These contracts, valued at over $28 million, will see shipyards on the east and west coasts, as well as in the Great Lakes and Quebec regions, perform maintenance and life extension work on seven Coast Guard Ships.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ships (CCGS) John P. Tully, Des Groseilliers, Leim, Ann Harvey, and Sir John Franklin are undergoing planned refit work. This refit work ensures that our ships remain in good working order, are in compliance with Canadian maritime regulations, and are ready to be used by the Coast Guard crews who need them.

In addition, two Coast Guard vessels will also be undergoing vessel life extension work. The CCGS Amundsen and CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier will be dry-docked and enter an extended maintenance period designed to increase these vessels' operational life. This work, to take place over a number of months, will ensure that these vessels and their crews stand ready to serve Canadians.

These contracts, awarded under the repair, refit, and maintenance pillar of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, will provide good, well paying jobs for Canadians in multiple cities across Canada, and are an important part of the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet management plan.

"A strong, well-equipped Canadian Coast Guard fleet is essential to protect Canadians on the water, to conserve and protect the marine environment, and to conduct critical science missions that enable us to better understand our ecosystems. By investing in these seven vessels, we are helping ensure our oceans are safer and healthier, while supporting good, skilled jobs in our Canadian shipyards."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

''Under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada continues to ensure that our members in uniform have the equipment they need to carry out their important work. These contracts are further proof that the strategy is renewing and maintaining Canada's fleets while creating jobs and generating economic benefits for communities across Canada.''

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Shipyards in British Columbia , Ontario , Quebec , and Nova Scotia will perform this maintenance work:

, , , and will perform this maintenance work: Vancouver Drydock Company Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia : CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier and Sir John Franklin ;

Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd. in Victoria, British Columbia : CCGS John P. Tully ;

Heddle Marine Service Inc. in Hamilton, Ontario : CCGS Amundsen ;

Réparations navales et industries Océan Inc. in Quebec City, Quebec : CCGS Des Groseilliers ;

Canadian Maritime Engineering Inc. in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia : CCGS Leim ; and

St. John's Drydock Ltd. in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador : CCGS Ann Harvey

, including all applicable taxes. Individual costs for each contract are as follows: CCGS Amundsen : $12,186,196.37

CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier : $9,292,788.37

CCGS Ann Harvey : $2,539,034.42



CCGS Sir John Franklin : $2,346,958.32

CCGS Des Groseilliers : $861,586.87

CCGS Leim : $712,873.10

CCGS John P. Tully : $200,478.78

