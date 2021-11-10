OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensuring that the members of the Canadian Coast Guard have the equipment they need to keep Canada's waterways navigable and safe is a key priority for the Canadian Coast Guard. In support of this priority, the Coast Guard maintains a fleet of icebreakers that operate across Canada, keeping major waterways open to allow for the free movement of people and goods throughout the winter months, ensuring that Canada's economy remains open and strong.

Today, following a competitive process, the Canadian Coast Guard is announcing the purchase of a commercial light icebreaker from New Brunswick-based Atlantic Towing Limited. This vessel will ensure that the Coast Guard retains its icebreaking capacity to keep vital shipping lanes open when the existing fleet enters planned maintenance periods.

The vessel is expected to arrive before the end of the year at its temporary home in Canada at Coast Guard's Prescott base in Ontario. Upon its arrival, CCG will undertake inspection and design work to prepare for the conversion of the vessel in order for it to join the Coast Guard's icebreaking fleet. Public Services and Procurement Canada will issue a public tender for the refit work in early 2022.

Upon joining the Coast Guard fleet, this vessel will perform icebreaking duties as well as tend the Coast Guard's navigational buoys in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence, and Atlantic regions. In addition, the vessel will be available for search and rescue duties when needed.

Today's announcement represents yet another step forward in the Coast Guard's ongoing fleet renewal planning, and will allow for important services to continue uninterrupted while Coast Guard vessels receive necessary maintenance work.

"Ensuring that the Canadian Coast Guard has the equipment it needs to do its job safely and effectively is a clear priority for the government. The purchase of this light icebreaker will allow for the continued delivery of Coast Guard services, while ensuring the existing fleet can be repaired and renewed. This purchase will ensure vital shipping routes remain navigable year round while generating good jobs in our Canadian shipyards."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Congratulations to the Canadian Coast Guard on the acquisition of its new light icebreaker. We are committed to supporting Canadian Coast Guard members by providing them with the reliable equipment they need to keep Canada's waterways navigable and accessible, while generating significant economic benefits across Canada."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada

"Welcoming a new ship to the Coast Guard fleet is always a happy occasion. While this newest vessel needs upgrades to meet the Coast Guard requirements before she sails under our colours, I look forward to the day that I can stand on the main deck of the Coast Guard's newest light icebreaker."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

The vessel, currently designated MANGYSTAU 2 was purchased from Atlantic Towing Limited at a cost of $45,203,547.38 , including taxes. The vessel is currently home ported in Turkmenistan .



, including taxes. The vessel is currently home ported in . This light icebreaker is the fourth interim icebreaker purchased by the Canadian Coast Guard, following the prior purchase of three medium interim icebreakers; the CCGS Jean Goodwill , CCGS Vincent Massey , and CCGS Captain Molly Kool . These vessels were acquired to supplement the existing fleet during vessel life extension and repair periods.



, CCGS , and CCGS These vessels were acquired to supplement the existing fleet during vessel life extension and repair periods. The Canadian Coast Guard provides icebreaking, escort, and ice management services to support the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across Canadian waters.



Icebreakers are to vessels what snow plows are to cars. They clear paths for vessels to follow and maintain shipping channels to ensure vessels can navigate safely and efficiently through Canadian waterways.

