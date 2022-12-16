Honoured for their remarkable legacies in business, Madeleine Paquin, Edward Sonshine, Chief Jim Boucher, and Hugh Anthony Arrell will be inducted to the 2023 Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Each year, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) honours and celebrates the achievements of Canada's business leaders for their vision and leadership, national and global economic impact, community engagement and philanthropy.

Today, the CBHF is pleased to announce its 2023 Inductees to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame:

Madeleine Paquin , C.M., President and CEO, LOGISTEC Corporation

C.M., President and CEO, LOGISTEC Corporation Edward Sonshine , O.Ont., Q.C., Founder and Chairman, RioCan REIT

O.Ont., Q.C., Founder and Chairman, RioCan REIT Chief Jim Boucher , AOE, President, Saa Dene Group of Companies

AOE, President, Saa Dene Group of Companies Hugh Anthony Arrell , C.M., Chairman & Co-Founder, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

These remarkable Canadians will be formally inducted at the 2023 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 11, 2023.

"It is my pleasure to congratulate Ms. Paquin, Mr. Sonshine, Chief Boucher and Mr. Arrell for the transformative impact they have made in diverse industries," said CBHF Chancellor, Janice Fukakusa, C.M., Chancellor of Toronto Metropolitan University. "Our 2023 Inductees share a common passion to build organizations, pursue innovation, and have laid a foundation for entrepreneurs and future business leaders."

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame was established in 1979 to recognize exceptional and visionary business leaders for their contributions to the economic development and prosperity of Canada.

Each year, individuals are nominated by their peers and are chosen by an independent selection committee representing Canada's foremost private sector, academic and media institutions convened by Korn Ferry, the official CBHF Selection Partner.

The CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration, held each year in May, is the signature fundraiser of JA Canada. Proceeds support JA Canada's mission to develop and deliver financial health, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs that equip youth with the skillset and mindset for success.

"We are grateful to the Companions of the Business Hall of Fame who serve as role models for aspiring young Canadian entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders," said Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada. "This year's Inductees join an extraordinary group of people who were enshrined in earlier years. Their legacies inspire the next generation."

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Last year JA reached more than 270,000 youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

