OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -The Canadian Coast Guard has made a significant advancement in our partnership with the Norwegian Coast Guard through the signing of a new Letter of Intent (LOI). This landmark agreement will bolster our operational cooperation, and is a key milestone in the collaborative relationship of the two coast guards.

The LOI reinforces our mutual dedication to advancing marine safety and environmental protection by formalizing joint efforts in data analysis, education and training, decarbonization, and Arctic scientific research, and setting the stage for enhanced capabilities in marine security and innovative problem-solving. Building on past successful exchanges between the Canadian Coast Guard and the Norwegian Coast Guard in training, technology, and operational insights, this agreement enhances our marine security capabilities and sets the foundation for impactful multilateral collaboration.

This commitment builds on existing agreements with the Norwegian Coastal Administration and the Norwegian Coast Guard. It is further reinforced through our ongoing participation in multilateral forums including, the Arctic Coast Guard Forum, the North Atlantic Coast Guard Forum, and the Arctic Council's Emergency Prevention, Preparedness, and Response Working Group.

We look forward to continuing our valuable partnership with Norway and are committed to advancing our shared goals in marine operations and environmental responsibility. The LOI represents a promising path forward for enhanced maritime safety and sustainability in our regions.

"The signing of this Letter of Intent marks a pivotal moment in our partnership with the Norwegian Coast Guard. By working closely together, we can enhance our capabilities in marine security and address shared challenges more effectively. Not only are we strengthening our bilateral relationship but also setting the stage for more impactful multilateral cooperation. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

"This agreement underscores our mutual commitment to advancing marine safety and environmental protection. Our collaboration with the Canadian Coast Guard will bring new opportunities for innovation and knowledge sharing. Our ongoing collaboration has already yielded significant benefits, and this new agreement will further enhance our joint efforts in critical areas such as decarbonization and Arctic research."

Commodore Øyvind Dunsæd, Commander, Norwegian Coast Guard

