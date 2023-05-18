TSAWWASSEN, BC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to safeguarding our country and works closely with our international partners to prevent illicit drug smuggling at our borders.

Today, the CBSA announced the seizure of 140 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility in British Columbia. The shipment was identified based on intelligence provided by the New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service.

On March 30, 2023, CBSA officers conducted an examination of a container that was bound for export and believed to be destined for New Zealand. With the assistance of the Metro Vancouver District Detector Dog Service, officers discovered a white, crystal-like substance in the machine which was tested and returned positive for methamphetamine.

Multiple CBSA units, including teams in the Metro Vancouver District, Metro Vancouver District Marine Commercial Operations and Pacific Region Intelligence Section, collaborated with New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service on this successful interception.

The investigation has been referred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. I want to thank the dedicated CBSA officers, and their colleagues from the New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service, for their excellent work in stopping dangerous narcotics from coming into the country."

– The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"I am proud of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by our officers in partnership with the New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service. This seizure is an excellent example of how the CBSA collaborates with international law enforcement agencies to disrupt criminal activity at our borders."

– Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, CBSA

"New Zealand Police and the New Zealand Customs Service are pleased to have contributed to the methamphetamine seizure in Canada stopping its export. The risk of transnational organised crime impacts us all. This result really highlights the value of sharing information with international partners to prevent cross-border crime."

– Bruce Berry, New Zealand Customs Service Intelligence Manager, and Tom Gollan, New Zealand Police Detective Inspector

Quick facts

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.





From 2018 to 2022, the CBSA's Pacific Region was responsible for 653 methamphetamine seizures, totaling to approximately 2,038kg.





For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.





If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

