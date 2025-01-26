PICTOU, NS, Jan. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the MV Northumberland (formerly the MV Fanafjord) arrived in Canada. This vessel will serve the Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island to Caribou, Nova Scotia route.

The MV Northumberland was acquired by the Government of Canada as an interim solution to replace the former MV Holiday Island. The vessel will now undergo final refit work to prepare for service. This vessel allows for a safe and reliable two-vessel service between Woods Islands, Prince Edward Island, and Caribou, Nova Scotia.

From visiting friends and family to getting goods to market, Canadians and businesses in Atlantic Canada rely on safe and efficient ferry services to keep communities connected and build an economy that works for everyone.

The MV Northumberland is expected to be ready for service for the beginning of the 2025 operating season.

"I am thrilled to see that the MV Northumberland has arrived in Canada. The Wood Islands –Caribou Ferry is essential for Atlantic Canada and the regional economy. The MV Northumberland will help ensure reliable two-vessel ferry service that meets peak season demand."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"After an extremely disappointing season, I'm so pleased to see the MV Northumberland arrive in Canadian waters. Our government fully understands the importance of a safe, reliable two-vessel ferry service, and we are committed to restoring this vital transportation link for all of the families, local businesses, and tourism operators who depend on it."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"Northumberland Ferries Limited is very pleased that MV Northumberland has safely arrived in Pictou, Nova Scotia. We very much appreciate the efforts of Transport Canada to provide what we believe will be a significant enhancement to the PEI to Nova Scotia ferry service. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard MV Northumberland this coming 2025 sailing season as we strive to be a valued and trusted choice in your journeys around the Maritimes."

Mark Wilson

Chief Executive Officer, Northumberland Ferries Limited

About the MV Northumberland Age: 18 years Length: Approximately 130 metres Passenger capacity: 600 Vehicle capacity: 180 Propulsion: Two diesel engines and four propulsors to provide superior maneuverability.

Under the Ferry Services Contribution Program, Transport Canada provides financial support to private operators in support of three inter-provincial ferry services in Eastern Canada , including service between: Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island , and Caribou, Nova Scotia , operated by Northumberland Ferries Ltd. Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec , and Souris, Prince Edward Island , operated by CTMA. Saint John, New Brunswick , and Digby, Nova Scotia , operated by Bay Ferries Ltd

, including service between: On August 13, 2021 , the Government of Canada announced a five-year extension of the Ferry Services Contribution Program until March 31, 2027 .

, the Government of announced a five-year extension of the Ferry Services Contribution Program until . The PEI and Nova Scotia route is an essential service for the community. The ferry is a key transportation link for people and goods between the islands, while supporting the regional economy and providing good, middle-class jobs, employing approximately 200 people and contributing roughly $39 million to the regional economy on an annual basis.

route is an essential service for the community. The ferry is a key transportation link for people and goods between the islands, while supporting the regional economy and providing good, middle-class jobs, employing approximately 200 people and contributing roughly to the regional economy on an annual basis. On August 23, 2023 , Public Services and Procurement Canada, published an Advanced Contract Award Notice on behalf of Transport Canada to signal the Government of Canada's intention to purchase the MV Fanafjord (renamed MV Northumberland ) as an interim solution to replace the MV Holiday Island, which was taken out of service in 2022 due to an onboard fire.

, Public Services and Procurement Canada, published an Advanced Contract Award Notice on behalf of Transport Canada to signal the Government of intention to purchase the (renamed ) as an interim solution to replace the which was taken out of service in 2022 due to an onboard fire. On November 16, 2023 , Public Services and Procurement Canada announced that the Government of Canada acquired the MV Fanafjord (renamed MV Northumberland) as an interim replacement for the former MV Holiday Island.

