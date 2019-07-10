Canada welcomes David Saint-Jacques back home Français
Jul 10, 2019, 13:25 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Today the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, was at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) headquarters to welcome Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques during his first visit since returning to Earth.
From December 3, 2018, to June 24, 2019, David Saint-Jacques lived and worked on board the International Space Station (ISS). At 204 days, his mission was the longest conducted by a Canadian astronaut to date. While in space, David became the fourth CSA astronaut to perform a spacewalk and the first to use Canadarm2 to catch a visiting spacecraft. Together, he and his crewmates dedicated a record amount of time to science on the ISS.
Quote
"Today, I am happy to welcome one of our space explorers back to Canada. David showed the resourcefulness, intelligence, courage and determination that make him such a great role model to our youth. His record-setting accomplishments in space demonstrate why our new Space Strategy is an investment in our future and youth."
The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development
Links
- David Saint-Jacques' mission
- Biography of David Saint-Jacques
- Information kit for David Saint-Jacques' mission
- Mission highlights
SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca
