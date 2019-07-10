Canada welcomes David Saint-Jacques back home

From December 3, 2018, to June 24, 2019, David Saint-Jacques lived and worked on board the International Space Station (ISS). At 204 days, his mission was the longest conducted by a Canadian astronaut to date. While in space, David became the fourth CSA astronaut to perform a spacewalk and the first to use Canadarm2 to catch a visiting spacecraft. Together, he and his crewmates dedicated a record amount of time to science on the ISS.

Quote

"Today, I am happy to welcome one of our space explorers back to Canada. David showed the resourcefulness, intelligence, courage and determination that make him such a great role model to our youth. His record-setting accomplishments in space demonstrate why our new Space Strategy is an investment in our future and youth."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Links

