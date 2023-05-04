OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada continues to call for an end to violence in Sudan and stands with the Sudanese people as they strive for peace. We are deeply concerned for the safety of people in the area, including families of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have been forced to flee their homes.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that the Government of Canada will waive temporary residence application fees for foreign nationals who fled Sudan with their Canadian family members.

Foreign nationals who fled Sudan with their Canadian family members—including Canadian citizens and Canadian permanent residents—will be able to apply for temporary residence without paying the processing fee. Once they have arrived in Canada, they will be able to apply for an open work permit or study permit, and permanent residence under the family class, all free of charge. More information on how to apply is available online.

These actions build on immigration measures in place to support Sudanese temporary residents already in Canada. We are also processing completed temporary and permanent residence applications from those living in Sudan on a priority basis, and waiving fees on passports and other travel documents for Canadians and permanent residents in the area.

Quote

"Canada continues to call for an end to violence in Sudan and stands with the Sudanese people as they strive for peace. We remain committed to helping the family members of Canadians who have been forced to flee this violence stay together and find safety in Canada."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

Immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who fled Sudan will be eligible to apply for an open work or study permit if they arrive before July 15, 2023 . If they wish to stay in Canada permanently, they will also be able to apply for permanent residency under the family class, free of charge.

will be eligible to apply for an open work or study permit if they arrive before . If they wish to stay in permanently, they will also be able to apply for permanent residency under the family class, free of charge. Clients who were evacuated by Canada or its partners must provide proof of eligibility. Those who left on their own must prove that they are an immediate family member of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, and provide proof of their location in Sudan together prior to April 15, 2023 .

or its partners must provide proof of eligibility. Those who left on their own must prove that they are an immediate family member of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, and provide proof of their location in together prior to . Those eligible are immediate family members of Canadian citizens or Canadian permanent residents who meet the definition of family member under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations. Specifically, this refers to

the spouse or common-law partner of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident



a dependent child of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident or of their spouse or common-law partner



a dependent child of a dependent child

Those applying to come to Canada will still be subject to all other legislative eligibility and admissibility requirements.

Related products

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]