CANADA TO CONVERT A FEDERAL BUILDING INTO AFFORDABLE HOMES IN BELLEVILLE

BELLEVILLE, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Charles Sousa, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos and the Honourable Sean Fraser, an investment of nearly $16 million to create 38 new homes in Belleville.

The Belleville Affordable Housing Project will convert the second and third floors of a former Service Canada office into 38 new homes for Indigenous Peoples, particularly women and children fleeing violence. Nineteen of these will be affordable, 8 of which will be fully accessible. The ground floor of the building will be converted to a culturally relevant space for the tenant community, and the whole building is already barrier free.

Located at 1 North Front Street, the conversion of the building started in February 2023 and is expected to end by March 2024.This project is a truly collaborative work between three Indigenous First Nations groups (Missanabie Cree First Nation, Garden River First Nation, and Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte) and Summers and Co. Developments Inc. This collaboration will allow each organization to work towards providing both housing and support services for future residents.

This project is made possible by the Government of Canada's Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) previously owned the building and is transferring it to the community through the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI). The FLI is providing $200 million over 10 years to support the transfer of surplus federal properties to eligible proponents at discounted to no cost, to promote the development of affordable, sustainable, and socially inclusive housing.

A breakdown of funding for this project includes:

$11.5 million from the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)

from the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $4 million under the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI)

under the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI) $127,600 in SEED funding

in SEED funding $1,065,000 in Cash Equity and $212,750 in Land Equity from Belleville Affordable Housing L.P.

"In the face of Canada's housing crisis, our government is accelerating and streamlining the process of converting surplus federal properties into housing. By working collaboratively with cities and partners, we are leveraging our properties to create more affordable housing and support other community needs. Today's announcement in Belleville demonstrates our commitment to transforming federal properties into homes for Canadians." – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to today's investment, we are providing new affordable housing units for Indigenous Peoples and women and children fleeing domestic violence right here in Belleville. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing for those in core housing need, the federal government is continuing to deliver meaningful results for those calling Canada home. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Public Services and Procurement Canada is proud to support the Federal Lands Initiative. As part of the National Housing Strategy, we are identifying buildings that can be repurposed into affordable housing, like the one here in Belleville. Together with our partners at Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, we are actively working to deliver results that address local needs and build stronger communities." – Charles Sousa, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Mississauga – Lakeshore

"This project is an excellent example of meaningful collaboration - something that is needed now more than ever. As a city, we are proud to be home to such a unique and important facility. We look forward to the opportunity that Sagonaska Place will afford our community and we hope to see similar partnerships going forward."- Neil Ellis, Mayor of Belleville

"Summers&Co. has partnered with 3 Indigenous communities: Mohawks of Bay of Quinte, Garden River First Nation and Missanabie Cree First Nation to create a unique urban housing project centred on repurposing a dormant office building in the neighbourhood of downtown Belleville. The majority of indigenous community members live off reserve in urban areas where the greatest need is for quality accessible and affordable housing. Our strategy is to build multiple adaptive reuse housing projects with our indigenous partners. The vision is to duplicate this project with additional indigenous partners nationally to create better faster and greener housing that is more cost effective, resulting in more accessible and affordable housing units for indigenous communities and others. – Richard Summers President, CEO Summers & Co. Developments Inc.

"Recognizing the critical need for Indigenous housing both on and off reserve, the Tyendinaga Mohawk Council is committed to creating as many housing opportunities for our membership as possible to help address our growing waiting list for housing. Saganaska Place will provide safe, and affordable housing opportunities for the membership of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and other Indigenous applicants. Saganaska Place is our first project that will provide opportunities that directly support our members living off the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. We value the partnership we have formed with Garden River First Nation, Missanabie Cree First Nation, and Summers&Co. Development Inc, and greatly appreciated the funding contribution from CMHC which made this project a reality. Together we have created something truly special and unique, and we look forward to working together for Saganaska and the potential for new opportunities." – Chief R. Donald Maracle from Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

"The Missanabie Cree First Nation is honoured to be a partner in this unique collaboration of CMHC, private industry and our Cree, Ojibwe and Mohawk Nations, to deliver affordable housing to Indigenous people and others from the Belleville area. We are committed to working with Canada and other partners to provide a wide range of housing needs and solutions for our brothers and sisters across Turtle Island." – Chief Jason Gauthier, Missanabie Cree First Nation

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund – previously known as the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) – is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

previously known as is part of the , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the Government of has committed over to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $7.49 billion to support the creation of over 31,589 units and the repair of over 128,959 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

, the Government of has committed over to support the creation of over 31,589 units and the repair of over 128,959 units through the The Federal Lands Initiative (FLI) is a partnership between Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the Canada Lands Company (CLC), and other federal partners with surplus lands.

is a partnership between Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the Canada Lands Company (CLC), and other federal partners with surplus lands. Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is the custodian of approximately 25% (6.9 million m2) of the Government of Canada (GC)'s real property assets based on floor area (for example Parliamentary Precinct, warehouses, marine structures, heating/cooling plants, office space). About 6.2 million m2 is considered office buildings.

