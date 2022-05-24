Canada, the Yukon and Yukon First Nations leaders meet at Intergovernmental Forum in the Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Today, leaders representing Canada, the Yukon and Yukon First Nations met at the Intergovernmental Forum in the Yukon to discuss common priorities around the environment and climate change, mental wellness and the opioid crisis, land use planning, and the legacy of residential schools. It was the first time the Forum had taken place since the start of the pandemic.

Attendees included the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency; Government of Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Yukon Ministers; Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston; Yukon First Nations Chiefs and leaders; and Yukon Member of Parliament Brendan Hanley.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, joined the meeting in Whitehorse virtually.

All leaders expressed their concern about the ever-increasing impacts of climate change in the Yukon. Leaders shared their perspectives on this issue, including the growing need to fight climate change by investing in clean energy, and the imperative to protect a way of life and important cultural resources. Leaders discussed several priorities, including mental wellness in the territories and shared actions being taken by their governments to address the opioid crisis.

Other priorities discussed included land use planning, Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, and the Yukon First Nation Government's Burial Sites Investigation Committee's work in guiding the research and investigation of potential burial sites around former residential schools in the Yukon. All leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together on the shared path of reconciliation and honour the children who were taken, never to return home, as well as Survivors and families still experiencing the intergenerational trauma caused by the harmful policies of Canada's colonial past.

Since its inception in 2002, the Intergovernmental Forum has brought together the signatories of the Yukon First Nations Final and Self-Government Agreements to work on shared priorities. The Forum last met in 2019, when members signed a renewed protocol to guide their ongoing work together.

Quotes

"The Yukon was my first official visit North as Minister of Northern Affairs, in January 2020. It is an honour to finally be back in person to participate in my first Intergovernmental Forum following two very challenging years for everyone. I look forward to each opportunity to meet with territorial and First Nations partners to hear directly from them about the issues impacting Yukoners and how we can continue to work together. It's only by partnerships, collaboration, and continuous engagement that we can ensure strong, vibrant, prosperous and self-reliant Yukon communities."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"Today's Intergovernmental Forum was a great opportunity to meet with Yukon First Nations and federal leaders to discuss climate change, land use planning, Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework and our continued work to advance reconciliation. It is through collaboration on our shared priorities that we will build a more vibrant, prosperous and sustainable territory for Yukoners today and future generations."

The Honourable Sandy Silver

Premier of the Yukon

"The Intergovernmental Forum provides an opportunity for Yukon First Nations and Yukon government leaders to have an audience with the federal government and speak with a united voice on behalf of Yukoners on issues that are impacting our communities."

Grand Chief Peter Johnston

Council of Yukon First Nations

Quick facts

Eleven of the 14 First Nations in the Yukon have signed Final and Self-Government Agreements with the governments of Canada and Yukon and have jurisdiction in many areas of local and territorial responsibility. The parties work together on implementing the agreements in many areas, including regional land use planning.

have signed Final and Self-Government Agreements with the governments of and and have jurisdiction in many areas of local and territorial responsibility. The parties work together on implementing the agreements in many areas, including regional land use planning. Climate change is of particular importance in Canada's North, which is warming at three times the global rate, causing significant impacts on shoreline erosion, wildfire risk and permafrost stability. Many Yukoners, and in particular Yukon First Nations, are experiencing impacts on their infrastructure and way of life, which are closely tied to the land and waters.

North, which is warming at three times the global rate, causing significant impacts on shoreline erosion, wildfire risk and permafrost stability. Many Yukoners, and in particular Yukon First Nations, are experiencing impacts on their infrastructure and way of life, which are closely tied to the land and waters. Budget 2021 provided $25 million in 2021–22 to the Government of Yukon to support its climate change priorities in collaboration with Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada. These investments will support northern and Indigenous partners to advance important projects to enhance community resilience and participate in a clean energy transition.

in 2021–22 to the Government of to support its climate change priorities in collaboration with Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada. These investments will support northern and Indigenous partners to advance important projects to enhance community resilience and participate in a clean energy transition. Canada is investing $300 million in clean energy projects in Indigenous, rural and remote communities as part of the Strengthened Climate Plan. To support a transition to clean energy, the Government of Canada is also creating a single-window approach to access resources and energy funding – expected to launch this fall – and plans to establish an Indigenous Advisory Council to provide guidance and advice on project selection and development.

is investing in clean energy projects in Indigenous, rural and remote communities as part of the Strengthened Climate Plan. To support a transition to clean energy, the Government of is also creating a single-window approach to access resources and energy funding – expected to launch this fall – and plans to establish an Indigenous Advisory Council to provide guidance and advice on project selection and development. Budget 2022 proposed an investment of $227.6 million over two years, starting in 2022–23, to maintain trauma-informed, culturally appropriate, Indigenous-led services to improve mental wellness, and to support efforts initiated through Budget 2021 to co-develop distinctions-based mental health and wellness strategies.

over two years, starting in 2022–23, to maintain trauma-informed, culturally appropriate, Indigenous-led services to improve mental wellness, and to support efforts initiated through Budget 2021 to co-develop distinctions-based mental health and wellness strategies. Budget 2022 has allocated an additional $122 million over the next three years to the Residential School Missing Children's – Community Support Funding program, bringing the Government of Canada's total investment to $238.8 million to date, to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 72 to 76 on residential schools missing children and burial information. A total of $435,423 has been provided to Yukon First Nations through this program to support community plans to locate and commemorate children who never returned from residential schools.

