The Government of Canada is rebuilding the nation-to-nation, Inuit–Crown and government-to-government relationship with Indigenous Peoples by supporting their right to self-determination. A key part of this work is the Nation Rebuilding Program.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced that Canada has provided over $1.5 million to four Indigenous groups in Quebec through the Nation Rebuilding Program. Minister Bennett met virtually with the Conseil Tribal Mamuitun to learn more about the work being undertaken in their nation and their unique priorities and needs. Funding for the fiscal year 2021-2021 will support the Conseil Tribal Mamuitun in continuing their work to foster communications within the Quebec Innu communities through their Aishkat innuat project. The Conseil Tribal Mamuitun is working to mobilize its member communities and citizens to participate in rebuilding the Nation and implementing the conclusions of the first Aishkat Forum, as well as to move forward with the continuation of the Aishkat Youth Ambassador Project and support for the updating of the governance framework for its communities.

In Budget 2018, the Government of Canada invested $100 million over five years to support Indigenous groups' efforts to rebuild their governance structures and reconstitute their nations. Over the past three years, since the Budget 2018 announcement, Indigenous communities and groups in Quebec have received over $5.3 million in funding through the Nation Rebuilding Program.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with Indigenous Peoples in Quebec on advancing reconciliation and supporting their right to self-determination.

"Supporting Indigenous communities in Quebec that are revitalizing their nations and working to fulfill their vision of self-determination is part of our shared path of reconciliation. By coming together and working collectively on their common vision for rebuilding the Innu Nation in Quebec, the Conseil Tribal Mamuitun is creating a stronger future for its members that is deeply rooted in their culture, language and values. Strong and self-reliant Indigenous nations with the tools and capacity to govern effectively will lead to a healthier, sustainable and more prosperous future for their citizens."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"At the end of this first Aishkat Forum, we can see that the issue of self-determination for the Innu Nation is being addressed at all levels. We realize together that it is possible and motivating to question our governance frameworks in order to transform them in our image by building the future on the basis of a renewed autonomy."

Robin St-Onge, Director General

Conseil Tribal Mamuitun

The Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (1996) recommended that Indigenous groups begin to reconstitute themselves as nations.

Supporting Indigenous groups in rebuilding their nations is also an objective outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Under the Nation Rebuilding Program, $100 million in funding has been made available over five years—starting in 2018–19—to support Indigenous groups of the same nation in coming together to build capacity at the nation level.

in funding has been made available over five years—starting in 2018–19—to support Indigenous groups of the same nation in coming together to build capacity at the nation level. The four Indigenous groups in Quebec who will receive Nation Rebuilding funding for 2020–21 are Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw, Conseil Tribal Mamuitun, Grand Conseil de la Waban-Aki and Makivik Corporation.

