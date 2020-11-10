Canada supports the nation rebuilding efforts of Indigenous groups in Ontario to advance self-determination and reconciliation

OTTAWA, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is rebuilding the nation-to-nation, Inuit-Crown and government-to-government relationship with Indigenous peoples through supporting the realization of their visions of self-determination. A key part of this work is through the Nation Rebuilding Program.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Canada has provided just over $4 million this fiscal year to 10 Indigenous groups in Ontario through the Nation Rebuilding Program. Minister Bennett met virtually with the Mushkegowuk Council, one of the funding recipients, to learn more about the work being undertaken in their Nation and their unique priorities and needs. Funding this year will support the Mushkegowuk Council continuing to work to develop a unified community-based approach with its member First Nations to rebuilding the Omushkego Nation and strengthening Omushkego governance and institutional capacity.

In Budget 2018, the Government invested $100 million over five years to support Indigenous groups efforts towards developing their own path to reconstituting their nations. The program is an important step forward in supporting Indigenous groups in rebuilding their governance structures on the path towards self-determination.

Over the past three years, since the Budget 2018 announcement, Indigenous communities and groups in Ontario have received approximately $10 million in funding through the Nation Rebuilding Program.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with Indigenous peoples in Ontario on advancing reconciliation and working in partnership with communities on their visions of self-determination.

Quotes

"Over 115 years ago, the Crown came to us with a Treaty. It showed that they recognized us as a sovereign Nation. We are still a sovereign Nation and this process of Nation Rebuilding only means we will affirm and reclaim our sovereignty as Omushkegowuk Ininiwuk/People which shall encompass the Mushkegowuk Aski/Land"

Jonathan Solomon

Grand Chief, Mushkegowuk Council

"The Government of Canada is walking the shared path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and remains committed to supporting Indigenous communities in Ontario and across Canada in finding their own path to rebuild their nations. Meegwetch to Mushkegowuk Council for sharing with us the work you have been doing to rebuild your nation based on your priorities. These investments throughout Ontario will accelerate the path to self-determination by providing the resources for reconstituting nations and creating a governance of your communities' own choosing."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (1996) recommended that Indigenous groups should begin to reconstitute themselves as nation.

Supporting Indigenous groups rebuilding their nations is also an objective outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Under the Nation Rebuilding Program, $100 million in funding has been made available for five years, starting in 2018-19, to support Indigenous groups of the same nation in coming together to build capacity at the nation level.

in funding has been made available for five years, starting in 2018-19, to support Indigenous groups of the same nation in coming together to build capacity at the nation level. The 10 Indigenous groups in Ontario who will receive Nation Rebuilding funding for 2020-21 are: Algonquins of Ontario , Grand Council Treaty#3, Independent First Nations Alliance, Matawa First Nations Management, Mississauga Nation, Mushkegowuk Council, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Ontario Treaty 5, Robinson Huron Waawiidaamaagewin and Wabun Tribal Council.

Associated links

Nation Rebuilding Program

Nation Rebuilding Program Guidelines

Terms and Conditions of the Nation Rebuilding Program

