OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is rebuilding the nation-to-nation, Inuit-Crown and government-to-government relationship with Indigenous peoples through supporting the realization of their visions of self-determination. A key part of this work is through the Nation Rebuilding Program.

Today, Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Canada has provided the Mississauga Nation with $120,000 this year through the Nation Rebuilding Program to support their efforts towards self-determination.

Funding will support the six communities that comprise the Mississauga Nation in working together to develop a traditional governance structure that represents their common vision and collective approach to nationhood. Through a unified voice and the development of a Mississauga strategic plan, the Mississauga Nation is continuing to move forward to engage its citizens and provide quality services that serve their needs.

The Mississauga Nation consists of six communities: Mississaugas of the New Credit, Mississaugas of Alderville, Mississaugas of Scugog Island, Mississauga First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation, and Hiawatha First Nation. Since 2018, the Mississauga Nation has received $768,900 funding through the Nation Rebuilding program.

In Budget 2018, the Government invested $100 million over five years to support Indigenous groups efforts towards developing their own path to reconstituting their nations. The program is an important step forward in supporting Indigenous groups in rebuilding their governance structures on the path towards self-determination.

Earlier this month the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Canada has provided just over $4 million this fiscal year to 10 Indigenous groups in Ontario through the Nation Rebuilding Program.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with Indigenous peoples in Ontario on advancing reconciliation and working in partnership with communities on their visions of self-determination.

Quotes

"Nation-building on a collective level is an immense exercise and is subject to a multi-year iterative process by our citizens. The Mississauga Nation is proud to once again present as a collective after 150+ years of forced separation. Rather than face cultural reclamation alone, and by working as one, as a Nation, our respective communities will emerge stronger and become more unified in our vision through our collective strength of governance. We are excited at the renewal of the Mississauga Nation, and the prospect of working together on issues of collective importance to our communities. As we come back full circle, we will be living the life that Creator intended for us."

Mississauga Nation Chiefs

"Supporting the Mississauga Nation efforts to revitalize their Nation and fulfil their vision of self-determination is a key part of our shared work to rebuild our nation-to-nation relationship. By coming together and working collectively to develop a common vision of what Mississauga nationhood means to them, the Mississauga Nation is creating a brighter future for their members that is rooted in their shared history, culture, language and values."

Gary Anandasangaree, M.P.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (1996) recommended that Indigenous groups should begin to reconstitute themselves as nation.

Supporting Indigenous groups rebuilding their nations is also an objective outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Under the Nation Rebuilding Program, $100 million in funding has been made available for five years, starting in 2018-19, to support Indigenous groups of the same nation in coming together to build capacity at the nation level.

in funding has been made available for five years, starting in 2018-19, to support Indigenous groups of the same nation in coming together to build capacity at the nation level. The 10 Indigenous groups in Ontario who will receive Nation Rebuilding funding for 2020-21 are: Algonquins of Ontario , Grand Council Treaty#3, Independent First Nations Alliance, Matawa First Nations Management, Mississauga Nation, Mushkegowuk Council, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Ontario Treaty 5, Robinson Huron Waawiidaamaagewin and Wabun Tribal Council.

