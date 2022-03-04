Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, and the Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation, announced a federal investment of close to $45 million to support the construction of 101 permanent affordable housing units in Nunavut through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

This amount builds on Nunavut Housing Corporation's contribution of $30 million, for a grand total of nearly $75 million towards seven projects.

The projects are located in Joamie Court and Tundra Ridge in Iqaluit, Hall Beach, Kimmirut, Naujaat, Kugaaruk and Pond Inlet. The housing will serve Inuit, with 50 per cent of the units dedicated to women and their children.

New investments under the Rapid Housing Initiative will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

Construction of many of the projects are already underway, with several completed and occupied.

"No relationship is more important to our government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. That is why we are committed to supporting better housing outcomes for Indigenous communities by quickly creating safe and affordable homes across the country for those in housing need. That is why today, together with our partners, we are continuing to deliver more housing options for Inuit communities here in Nunavut. This is one of the ways our government's National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Nunavummiut deserve access to quality, safe, and affordable housing. With this investment in 101 affordable housing units in communities across Nunavut our government and Indigenous and Northern partners are growing the local economy and improving quality of life for residents of the North and Arctic. Our government remains focused on the housing crisis across the North and we are working every day to make progress in making life more affordable for Canadians. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital

"We see this as a recognition of decision making through discussion and consensus – Aajiiqatigiinniq – between us and our federal partners. With the cost of construction becoming more uncertain, efforts to find further funding becomes more and more important. We thank our partners in the federal government and hope this funding signifies their continued commitment to improving housing for Nunavummiut." – The Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation

The RHI is a $2.5 billion program creating over 10,000 new homes to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

program creating over 10,000 new homes to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in over 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants (with some exceptions), with units in the North and in special access communities intended to be constructed within 18 months.

Close to 33 per cent of the Rapid Housing Initiative funding under round two will go towards women-focused housing projects with units constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year , $72 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Created in 2000 through the Nunavut Legislature by the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation Act ( Nunavut ), Nunavut Housing Corporation's mandate as a Public Agency of the Government of Nunavut (GN) is to create, coordinate and administer housing programs so that they may provide fair access to a range of affordable housing options to families and individuals in Nunavut .

