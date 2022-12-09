EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence remains an ongoing problem in Alberta, and across Canada. One measure of this situation is that gender-based violence crisis hotlines in Alberta saw a 50 per cent or higher increase in the number of calls over the past year. Now more than ever, funding is needed to ensure that organizations in Alberta, and across the country, can support victims and survivors of gender-based violence and their families.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and MP for Edmonton Centre, met with Shelter Movers Executive Director Marc Hull-Jacquin in Edmonton to announce $3 million for Shelter Movers' Prairies Scale Up project. The new project will establish chapters across the Prairies, beginning in Alberta.

Through this project, victims and survivors of gender-based violence in Alberta will have access to free survivor-centred assistance to safely move them, their children, pets and belongings out of violent households. Shelter Movers staff, volunteer movers and drivers are specially trained and vetted to work with people who have experienced violence. Shelter Movers will now be able to hire and train additional movers and drivers to meet the notable increase in demand for frontline service.

This funding enables promising practices that aim to strengthen the sector and improve supports for people impacted by gender-based violence.

"One of the most dangerous times in the life of someone experiencing violence is when they are getting ready to leave. Through this investment in Shelter Movers, we are committed to making part of that decision easier. After meeting with members of Shelter Movers today, I'm inspired by how these incredible people, who are mostly volunteers, work day in and day out to ensure that survivors of gender-based violence can move safely and quickly from unsafe environments. As December 5 was International Volunteer Day, I'd like to ask Canadians to consider volunteering for organizations like Shelter Movers—to strengthen your own communities and improve the quality of life of all Canadians."

"As a government, we must continue to address and stop gender-based violence across Canada. Organizations like Shelter Movers play a key role in getting women, children, gender-diverse people and many more the help they need, while also making sure they have a safe place to stay. Shelter Movers expansion of services into the Prairies – starting right here in Alberta - will help many women and families in need. The Government of Canada will continue to stand alongside experts, advocates, and survivors of gender-based violence to build a safer Canada for everyone."

"The $3 million contribution by the Government of Canada in Shelter Movers is transformational. With this investment, we will be able to rapidly deploy our unique, community-based, survivor-centred moving service to support thousands of families in crisis across the Prairies. For survivors fleeing abuse in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, this will be life changing.''

Since 2015, WAGE has invested almost over $15.7 for projects that aim to prevent and address gender-based violence in Alberta .





for projects that aim to prevent and address gender-based violence in . Shelter Movers currently operates in Toronto , Ottawa , Vancouver , Nova Scotia , Montreal , Waterloo Region, and Greater Moncton .





, , , , , Waterloo Region, and . Shelter Movers 2,000 volunteers move 129 families in crisis each month. They are essential to ensuring the organization can continue to support victims and survivors of gender-based violence and their families.





Funding for Shelter Movers is part of the approximately $601.1 million over five years that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to years to advance towards the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.





over five years that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to years to advance towards the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This announcement also builds on the endorsement of Canada's first National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence (GBV) by the provinces and territories at the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting in December 2022 .





first National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence (GBV) by the provinces and territories at the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting in . The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , the Government has invested over $250 million of emergency COVID-19 funding to 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including almost 138 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

