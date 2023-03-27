ABBOTSFORD, BC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, and Dalton Silver, Chief of Sumas First Nation announced funding of $2.36 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream to support rapid housing initiatives for Sumas First Nation near Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Through the RHI, the project has supported the immediate construction of 12 homes for members of Sumas First Nation. This project is providing safe and affordable housing to people who are at risk of homelessness, offering a place to call home.

A total of 12 units have been built across three two-storey buildings using traditional-stick and concrete builds. Building One has two one-bedroom units, Building Two has two two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units, and Building Three has four two-bedroom units. The units are available for women, youth, Elders, and men at risk of homelessness.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$2,368,281 million from the federal government, through the Rapid Housing Initiative Projects Stream

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to Canada and our government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. That is why our government is partnering with Sumas First Nation to rapidly create 12 new homes for people who are at risk of homelessness. This investment will go a long way in providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by First Nations communities in British Columbia. Through the National Housing Strategy, our government is working with Indigenous partners to ensure that Indigenous communities have access to housing that meets their needs from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is creating homes and a sense of belonging. These projects are giving people a foundation to build their lives and grow within their communities. By addressing the housing crisis facing Canadians, we are making a real difference in people's lives. I am excited to be part of this initiative and I know it is going to bring about some great changes." – John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City

"I am grateful to The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and the Government of Canada for providing Semà:th with the funds to construct homes within our community. These funds are a big help to us in looking to address our housing needs. The construction of these homes gives the opportunity for our People to come back home and live On-Reserve with their community for which we are truly grateful. Ts'ithóme tsel - thank you." – Dalton Silver, Chief of Sumas First Nation

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) provides capital contributions to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and/or acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable, supportive, or transitional housing. The objective is to quickly create new permanent affordable housing units that support people who are vulnerable and prioritized under the National Housing Strategy.

provides capital contributions to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and/or acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable, supportive, or transitional housing. The objective is to quickly create new permanent affordable housing units that support people who are vulnerable and prioritized under the National Housing Strategy. Through Budget 2022, the Government of Canada is investing an additional $1.5 billion over two years, starting in 2022-23 to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) which is expected to create up to 4,500 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused housing projects. This initiative was originally announced on September 21, 2020 , with a budget of $1 billion . Round 2 was announced June 30, 2021 , with a budget of $1.5 billion .

is investing an additional over two years, starting in 2022-23 to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) which is expected to create up to 4,500 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused housing projects. This initiative was originally announced on , with a budget of . Round 2 was announced , with a budget of . Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

