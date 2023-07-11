HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable Paul Pike, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC), the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation, Perry Trimper, Member of the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly announced a the official opening of the 30 Mesher Street project.

The 30 Mesher Street project, consisting of four one-bedroom over/under units, is funded through the Canada-Newfoundland Labrador Bilateral Housing Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. Total funding is approximately $787,000 in equally cost shared federal and provincial funding.

Built by Churchill Construction Ltd., the four-unit building includes two fully wheelchair-accessible, one-bedroom units on the main level, and two, one-bedroom units on the second level. The main floor units include roll-in showers and wheelchair accessible kitchens and 'no step' entrances.

Universal Design features are incorporated throughout the property and include items such as widened exterior and interior doors and hallways, and lever-type door handles and faucets. Energy efficiency and sustainability are also key elements in the design and construction of the building.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. By working closely with our partners, we are creating four units of affordable housing for those who need it most throughout Labrador. Today's announcement is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to deliver meaningful results and increased affordability for Canadians. This is just one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Access to housing is a human right and is essential to one's sense of dignity, safety and inclusion. This project is yet another example of what can be achieved when all orders of government work together. Through this collaboration with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the federal government is taking concrete steps to help ensure that the most vulnerable people living in Labrador have safe and affordable housing that allows them to thrive."– Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Today's announcement is a great example of how we can work together with our federal and municipal partners to expand the supply of safe, stable and affordable housing here in our Province. Access to such housing is a key social determinate of health and promotes social and economic inclusivity." – The Honourable Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for Newfoundland Labrador Housing Corporation

"I am pleased to see that the new four-unit building on Mesher Street has been completed and is ready for occupancy. Congratulations to the federal government and the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation for advancing this project under the National Housing Strategy, and to Churchill Construction for its construction skills and expertise."- The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation

"The completion of this important project now represents the start of new lives, for the four families that will occupy these units. I am excited for the new tenants and want to recognize the financial contribution of the provincial and federal governments, and the quality work by Churchill Construction Ltd." - Perry Trimper, Member of the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

