Canada supports Grassy Narrows First Nation's initiative into undertaking research and commemoration activities around the former McIntosh Residential School site

Taking care: We recognize this news release may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples.

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students who can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

Indigenous Peoples can also access the Hope for Wellness Help Line by phone at 1-855-242-3310 or via online chat through the website at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

ASUBPEESCHOSEEWAGONG NETUM ANISHINABEK, GRASSY NARROWS FIRST NATION, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The locating of unmarked graves at former residential school sites across Canada is a tragic reminder of the abuse that many Indigenous children suffered in those institutions. The Government of Canada is working with Survivors, Indigenous leaders and affected families and communities to address historical wrongs and the lasting physical, emotional, mental and spiritual harms related to the legacy of residential schools.

Together with the Government of Canada, Grassy Narrows First Nation is conducting research, collecting data and addressing the locations of potential burial sites. The First Nation will communicate with and respond to the wishes of families from Grassy Narrows First Nation and other First Nations who had children that attended the school in order to commemorate and memorialize their losses and the children's final resting place.

The First Nation also intends to organize meetings for information sharing and knowledge gathering, which will include community members and others who attended the school or who have relatives that attended the school. It will also ensure that appropriate wellness supports are in place to support Survivors, their families, and the community at large. This community-led process will ensure that the work is inclusive and undertaken in a way that reflects community values, respecting the wishes of both Grassy Narrows families and families of other First Nations whose children attended the school.

Today, Chief Randy Fobister of Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek - Grassy Narrows First Nation, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced initial funding of $157,281 to support the first phase of the First Nation's work related to the former McIntosh Residential School.

Addressing the harms suffered by Survivors, their families and communities is at the heart of reconciliation and is essential to renewing and building relationships with Indigenous Peoples, governments, and all Canadians.

Quotes

"Grassy Narrows First Nation was early on entrusted with the care of the former McIntosh Residential School site by the Grand Council of Treaty #3. We are proud to act in the role of trustees of this site that carries so much history for our people, and are conducting the important work of locating unmarked graves as part of our role as trustees. We are very glad that the Government of Canada has been working quickly to identify funding and provide assistance and thank the government for this.

The stories of our members that attended McIntosh tell us that there are numerous unmarked gravesites there. The funding and assistance will ensure that the work to identify such gravesites can move forward as quickly as possible. Grassy Narrows' intention is to carry out this work together with the federal government and other First Nation communities that share our history with McIntosh. Our intention is to listen to the wishes of our own members and those of other First Nation communities when conducting this work, including how to deal with unmarked graves that are located. The history of residential schools in Canada is a tragic one. It is important that Canadians never loose sight of what happened. Once this work is complete, we will take steps to commemorate and memorialize the children that died while attending McIntosh Residential School so that they will always be remembered. Our community will also follow traditional practices that include traditional ceremonies and long-term wakes to help our community to move on and finally put these children to rest."

Randy Fobister

Chief Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek –

Grassy Narrows First Nation

"Having attended McIntosh Residential School from age 5 to 14, the memories are still with me and many other fellow students. But we also can't forget the students who did not return home. We will look for Our Children. We will find Them. We will bring Them Home."

Arnold Pelly

Spiritual Elder, former student at McIntosh Residential School and former Chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation.

"While most Canadians have only recently become aware of the impacts of residential schools and of the many children who never returned home, these are truths the residents of Grassy Narrows and other First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities have lived with for generations. I encourage all Canadians to take the time to reflect and learn about the history and legacy of the residential school system. Education is key to building understanding and to moving us closer to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Asubpeechoseewagong Netum Anishinabek is also known as Grassy Narrows First Nation. It is located in Northwestern Ontario and has approximately 1,500 members.

and has approximately 1,500 members. On August 10, 2021 , the Government of Canada announced approximately $320 million in additional support for Indigenous-led, Survivor-centric and culturally informed initiatives and investments to help Indigenous communities respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of residential schools.

, the Government of announced approximately in additional support for Indigenous-led, Survivor-centric and culturally informed initiatives and investments to help Indigenous communities respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of residential schools. To date, $116.8 million has been committed to support First Nation, Inuit and Métis Survivors, their families and communities toward locating and commemorating missing children who attended residential schools, responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action 72 to 76.

has been committed to support First Nation, Inuit and Métis Survivors, their families and communities toward locating and commemorating missing children who attended residential schools, responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action 72 to 76. A National Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students who can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line is also available for all Indigenous People at 1–855-242-3310 or via the online chat function through their website.

Associated links

Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek – Grassy Narrows First Nation

Residential Schools Missing Children – Community Support Funding

Government of Canada enhances support to Indigenous communities to respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of residential schools - Canada.ca

Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program

Missing Children and Burial Information – Calls to Action 72-76

Stay connected

