Canada supports Dakota Tipi First Nation in undertaking research and commemoration activities around five former residential school sites

Taking care: We recognize this news release may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples.

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students who can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

There is also the Hope for Wellness Help Line for Indigenous Peoples by phone at 1-855-242-3310 or via online chat through the help line website at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

DAKOTA TIPI FIRST NATION, MB, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

The locating of unmarked graves at former residential school sites across Canada is a tragic reminder of the abuse Indigenous children suffered in these institutions. The Government of Canada is working with Survivors, Indigenous leaders and affected families and communities as part of efforts to address historical wrongs and the lasting physical, emotional, mental and spiritual harms related to the legacy of residential schools.

Dakota Tipi First Nation's Residential School Survivors Project is establishing a Survivor-led steering committee to initiate protocol development to help guide the investigations into five former residential schools located at Portage la Prairie, Sandy Bay, Assiniboia, Brandon and Fort Alexander in Manitoba, all of which children from Dakota Tipi First Nation attended. Dakota Tipi First Nation will also undertake knowledge gathering and with direction from Elders, Survivors and their families explore commemoration and memorialization activities. This will be a community-led process to ensure Dakota Tipi First Nation can undertake this work in a way that respects their Dakota protocols.

Today, Chief Eric Pashe of the Dakota Tipi First Nation, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced funding over three years from the Residential School Children's – Community Support Funding Program to support the First Nation's plans to initiate the research of church and Hudson Bay Company records, Library and Archives Canada, St. Boniface Archives, National Centre of Truth and Reconciliation school records, and the National Air Photo Library to assess the number of children who may have attended the residential schools and to locate possible unmarked burial sites.

Addressing the harms suffered by Survivors, their families and communities is at the heart of reconciliation and is essential to renewing and rebuilding relationships with Indigenous Peoples, governments and all Canadians.

"This is a historic time for the Dakota people. The time has now come for our history to be properly told. It's time for us to honour the first child who ever went to residential school, Inkabah, who was a Dakota girl. It's time to gather around our Elders, our Survivors, our Children, our people. It's time to honour their memories, to acknowledge this, and to do so in ceremony. The time has now come for us to get on the strong pathway and to move forward for all of our people. The time has now come for the truths to be told and however difficult these may be. Together, with the Crown, with the Government of Canada, with all Canadians and all of our people, we can do this and, in a good way, we will."

Eric Pashe, Chief

Dakota Tipi First Nation

"The leadership of the Dakota Tipi First Nation has worked tirelessly to ensure that the community is in a good position to begin the important and difficult work of searching archival records and undertaking fieldwork to investigate five former residential schools in Manitoba. The Government of Canada and all Canadians support the Residential School Survivor Project, which will be guided by a Survivor-led steering committee - to contribute to the healing of Survivors and community of Dakota Tipi First Nation."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Dakota Tipi First Nation, located 80 kilometers west of Winnipeg ., has a population of 368.

., has a population of 368. On August 10, 2021 , the Government of Canada announced approximately $320 million in additional support for Indigenous-led, Survivor-centric and culturally informed initiatives and investments to help Indigenous communities respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of residential schools.

, the Government of announced approximately in additional support for Indigenous-led, Survivor-centric and culturally informed initiatives and investments to help Indigenous communities respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of residential schools. To date, $116.8 million has been committed to support First Nation, Inuit and Métis Survivors, their families and communities toward locating and commemorating missing children who attended residential schools, responding to Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 72 to 76.

