Taking care: We recognize this news release may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples.

A National Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former Residential School students who can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

Indigenous Peoples can also access the Hope for Wellness Help Line by phone at 1-855-242-3310 or via online chat through the website at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

BATTLEFORDS, SK, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

The locating of unmarked graves at former Residential School sites across Canada is a tragic reminder of the abuse that many Indigenous children suffered in these institutions. The Government of Canada is working with Survivors, Indigenous leaders and affected families and communities to address historical wrongs and the lasting physical, emotional, mental and spiritual harms related to the legacy of Residential Schools. Part of this work includes efforts being made to locate and commemorate missing children who attended Residential Schools, as well as responding to Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 72 to 76.

The Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs' (BATC) have launched an initiative to locate unmarked burials with a goal of properly honouring the memory of the missing students who attended the Delmas Catholic Residential School and the Battleford Industrial School. The BATC will work with the Elders' Council for cultural support and guidance in all aspects of this project. This community-led process will ensure the BATC and the Nations it represents can undertake this work in their own way and at their own pace.

Today, Tribal Chair – Chief Cheryl Kahpeaysewat, Moosomin First Nation, representing the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs', and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced funding of $2,783,554 over three years to support the work to research, document and honour the memory of those who attended these two schools.

Addressing the harms suffered by Survivors, their families and communities is at the heart of reconciliation and is essential to renewing and building relationships with Indigenous Peoples, governments, and all Canadians.

Quotes

"As a survivor of the Residential School era, I have suffered great losses; family members, my identity, my culture, a loving childhood. I am on a healing journey, and I am pleased and thankful that the Government of Canada has finally accepted the truth of the destruction they created by trying to assimilate our people with mainstream society. Our people have different beliefs and culture which was stolen from us. This funding will help find the missing children of Delmas Indian Residential School and it will also help restore what was stolen from us, our culture and language. We can hope and pray that people will learn together to help our future generations heal from this terrible era. Hiy Hiy."

Senator/Elder Jenny Spyglass

Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nations

"As Tribal Chair of the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs, I am thrilled with the announcement that the Canadian Government is funding the searches and the commemoration for those affected by the tragic history of the Indian Residential Schools. The searches will confirm what known by all the Nations surrounding the Battlefords. It was known that children lay in unmarked graves, we don't know if the deaths were recorded or where the children are buried. This announcement will help fund the research to find answers to these questions, answers for all the families that attended the two schools. The Battlefords is rich with history and until now, we have forgotten a very important part of history that has been kept secret for too long, the two Indian Residential Schools, Battlefords Industrial School (1883-1914) and St. Henri (Thunderchild 1901-1948). This is exciting news to be shared, we can start to heal within our Nations. I'd like to thank the Canadian Government for their generous funding to the Acahkos Awasisak – Star Children Project."

Tribal Chair – Chief Cheryl Kahpeaysewat

Moosomin First Nation

"The only child that has been found from Delmas Indian Residential School was my Great Great Grandfather Henry Atcheynum, he was born in 1896 and died 1910. We have no information regarding his death or how he became buried in the cemetery. I am relieved that the Canadian Government has finally taken responsibility of the tragedy that our people endured and were forced to suppress. This funding will solidify what was known in our Nations and will be known by future generations. This new history is to be acknowledged across the country, the Acahkos Awasisak project will ensure that the truth will be told and recorded for educational purposes across the Nation. Hiy Hiy."

Atcheynum Family Member – Chief Lorie Whitecalf

Sweetgrass First Nation

"A very difficult job lies ahead for First Nations to research and explore the former sites of Delmas Catholic Residential School and the Battleford Industrial School. We recognize that this is an emotional and challenging time, as First Nations make efforts to seek the truth and heal – and we remain committed to supporting them in addressing the harms done."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs' Inc. (BATC) is a tribal council representing the First Nations of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, Moosomin First Nation, Red Pheasant Cree Nation , Sweetgrass First Nation, Stoney Knoll First Nation , Saulteaux First Nation, and Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nations (Assiniboine First Nation).

, Sweetgrass First Nation, , Saulteaux First Nation, and Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, (Assiniboine First Nation). Tyrone Tootoosis (Facebook): The eight Cree warriors hanged that day ( November 27, 1885 ) were buried in a mass grave at Fort Battleford, where this marker was placed many years later. Their names were Wandering Spirit, Round the Sky, Bad Arrow, Miserable Man, Iron Body, Little Bear, Itka, Charles Ducharme . [quoting Tootoosis – not the gravestone] Students from the Battleford Industrial School were brought out to watch, according to another version of the story from a 1972 edition of Saskatchewan Indian: https://www2.uregina.ca/education/saskindianresidentialschools/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Battleford-Hangings-1885-Riel-Rebellion.pdf

(Facebook): The eight Cree warriors hanged that day ( ) were buried in a mass grave at Fort Battleford, where this marker was placed many years later. Their names were Wandering Spirit, Round the Sky, Bad Arrow, Miserable Man, Iron Body, Little Bear, Itka, . [quoting Tootoosis – not the gravestone] Students from the Battleford Industrial School were brought out to watch, according to another version of the story from a 1972 edition of Saskatchewan Indian: https://www2.uregina.ca/education/saskindianresidentialschools/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Battleford-Hangings-1885-Riel-Rebellion.pdf The Battlefords Industrial Residential School (1883 – 1914) and Thunderchild ( Delmas /St. Henri 1901 - 1948) Residential School operated simultaneously from 1901-1914 (13 years). The distance between the schools was roughly 33km from each other. 107 recorded deaths at the Battlefords Industrial School during operation, 44 deaths recorded at the Delmas Indian Residential School.

/St. Henri 1901 - 1948) Residential School operated simultaneously from 1901-1914 (13 years). The distance between the schools was roughly 33km from each other. 107 recorded deaths at the Battlefords Industrial School during operation, 44 deaths recorded at the Delmas Indian Residential School. On August 10, 2021 , the Government of Canada announced approximately $320 million in additional support for Indigenous-led, Survivor-centric and culturally informed initiatives and investments to help Indigenous communities respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of Residential Schools.

, the Government of announced approximately in additional support for Indigenous-led, Survivor-centric and culturally informed initiatives and investments to help Indigenous communities respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of Residential Schools. To date, $116.8 million has been committed to support First Nation, Inuit and Métis Survivors, their families and communities toward locating and commemorating missing children who attended Residential Schools, responding to Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 72 to 76.

To date, $116.8 million has been committed to support First Nation, Inuit and Métis Survivors, their families and communities toward locating and commemorating missing children who attended Residential Schools, responding to Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 72 to 76.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line is also available for all Indigenous People at 1–855-242-3310 or via the online chat function through their website.

Associated links

Battlefords Agency Tribal Council

Residential Schools Missing Children – Community Support Funding

Government of Canada enhances support to Indigenous communities to respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of Residential Schools - Canada.ca

Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program

Missing Children and Burial Information – Calls to Action 72-76

