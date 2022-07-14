Situated at 328 and 330 Court Street in Summerside, PEI, the Community Connections Housing Project provides 10 beds for people with developmental or physical disabilities. This project is a duplex style home that offers 5 bedrooms on one side and four on the other along with one additional bedroom for respite for residents.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is able to make real impact on the lives of those who need it most. This project is directly supporting persons living with disabilities, while offering the services they need to be safe and thrive. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Every person in Prince Edward Island deserves a home – somewhere they can feel safe and live with dignity. This new duplex is able to provide safe, secure, supportive and complex-care housing for people living with developmental or physical disabilities, helping them to live healthier, more fulfilling lives." – Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

Quick facts:

The Community Connection organization is based in the city of Summerside and was established in September of 1996 to coordinate the provision of disability services that was provided by the three former agencies of SAW Industries Inc.; Summerside Group Home and East Prince Residential Services; and the Summerside Adult Development Centre.

To date, the federal government has invested $32.3 million to help create 166 affordable homes on Prince Edward Island through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

to help create 166 affordable homes on through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13 .2 billion, the NHCF plans to:

.2 billion, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Government of Canada

