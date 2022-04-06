OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

The Government of Canada has committed to addressing the ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People (Federal Pathway) outlines ways to support families and survivors in addressing the root-causes of this violence. As part of the Federal Pathway, Canada is providing support for Indigenous-led data projects that will improve and expand culturally-informed data collection on missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls called upon all governments (in Calls for Justice 5.24, 16.16, 16.31, 16.44, 17.2, 18.3 and 18.4) to collect and provide disaggregated and distinctions-based data to address the root causes of violence.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced funding of approximately $1 million has been allocated to 19 Indigenous organizations this year for Indigenous-led data projects that will develop methodologies to better understand the issue of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Supported projects include initiatives to create qualitative, population-specific and distinctions-based indicators that improve data collection, analysis and interpretation.

In addition to improving and expanding upon existing data on missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, the projects will also address gaps of other demographic groups in existing data.

These Indigenous-led projects will provide a better understanding of specific underserviced or underrepresented groups and will inform future programs and policy decisions to address the root causes of this national tragedy.

Quotes

"As part of the Federal Pathway, we have committed to supporting data initiatives that will help identify the solutions needed to end systemic violence towards Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The support being provided for these Indigenous-led projects is the first step in addressing critical data gaps and as a result, shaping more effective solutions to end this national tragedy."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Federal Pathway was supported with historical investments of over $2.2 billion in Budget 2021.

in Budget 2021. On August 12, 2021 , CIRNAC announced $180 million for four programs under the Federal Pathway to help address the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, including through an Indigenous-led Data Research Projects program.

, CIRNAC announced for four programs under the Federal Pathway to help address the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, including through an Indigenous-led Data Research Projects program. The program is funded for a total of six years, starting in 2021-2022. The next call for proposals will be issued in the spring of 2022.

Related products

Indigenous-Led Data Research Projects Program: list of 2021-2022 funding recipients

Associated links

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ National Action Plan

The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

Budget 2021 provides for over $2.2 billion dollars to support the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

CIRNAC announces $180 million for programs under the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

CIRNAC's launched four calls for proposals to fund programs to support families, survivors and Indigenous communities.

Stay connected

