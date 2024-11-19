Canada Summer Jobs 2025: Application period for employers begins today and closes December 19, 2024

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - A summer job plays an important role in a young person's life. It puts money in their pockets to help pay for education and living expenses, and also allows them to learn new skills, build confidence and explore their career interests. That is why the Government of Canada supports the creation of thousands of meaningful summer jobs for youth each year through the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, launched the employer application period for CSJ 2025. Employers from non-for-profit organizations and the public sector, as well as private sector organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees, can apply for funding until December 19, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PST to hire youth next summer. Full-time jobs will become available starting on April 21, 2025.

Every year, the Government establishes national priorities for CSJ to reflect Canada's diverse population and evolving needs. CSJ 2025 will prioritize employers who intend to hire youth with disabilities, Black and other racialized youth, Indigenous youth, 2SLGBTQI+ youth, youth in rural and remote areas and youth in official language minority communities. The program will also prioritize employers who offer opportunities in the housing construction sector or that are related to sustainable jobs and support climate change mitigation/adaptation or protect the natural environment.

In total, this funding will aim to support 70,000 summer jobs for youth across Canada.

Employers interested in applying for CSJ 2025 funding can submit their applications electronically on the Grants and Contributions Online Services (GCOS) portal. Creating a GCOS account is a one-time process that allows organizations to apply for various funding opportunities with Employment and Social Development Canada in a secure web environment.

"With many youth struggling to break into the job market, the Canada Summer Jobs program couldn't be more important. Not only does the program allow young people to earn money over the summer, it also offers youth entering the labour market their first taste of paid work, or a chance to gain real work experience in their chosen field of study, paving the way to a successful career."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

To help youth in Canada pursue and achieve their dreams, the Government is investing to create 90,000 youth job placements and employment support opportunities. As indicated in Budget 2024, the Government proposes to provide $351.2 million in 2025–26 for the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. These investments in youth job opportunities include: $200.5 million in 2025–26 for CSJ, to provide well-paying summer job opportunities, including in sectors facing critical labour shortages, such as housing construction. $150.7 million in 2025–26 for the horizontal Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program, to provide job placements and employment supports to youth.

Since 2020, CSJ has supported employers to create more than 383,000 job opportunities for youth. CSJ 2023 surpassed its 70,000 jobs target, with 74,500 jobs created. Results are still being finalized for CSJ 2024, but the Department is on track to meet its job target of 70,000 jobs.

In a survey of CSJ youth participants for 2023, 92% of youth reported having more confidence in multiple skills needed for future employment than they had at the beginning of their CSJ work experience, and 89% of youth indicated that they had developed a positive attitude about their future employment prospects.

The unemployment rate for 15-to-29-year-olds in October 2024 (both student and non-student) was 12.8%. However, for under-represented groups, these rates tend to be higher.

The unemployment rate for 15-to-29-year-olds in October 2024 (both student and non-student) was 12.8%. However, for under-represented groups, these rates tend to be higher. CSJ-funded positions will be posted to Job Bank starting in April 2025, and will continue throughout the summer.

