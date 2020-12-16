Canada Summer Jobs 2021 Employer Application Process Launches Next Week

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on young Canadians who are trying to find work. Employers also face challenges when recruiting and hiring workers while adapting to the realities of the pandemic. That's why the Government of Canada continues to take action to provide good job opportunities for youth and to support employers across Canada.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced that up to 120,000 job opportunities will be available to young Canadians through Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) in 2021. This represents a 50 percent increase from the 80,000 CSJ opportunities approved in 2020. With this significant increase, more employers and youth will be able to apply and benefit from the program.

The employer application period for CSJ 2021 will open on Monday, December 21, 2020, and close on Friday, January 29, 2021. Not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers, and private-sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees can start preparing their applications now to hire a young Canadian.

Similar temporary flexibilities introduced for CSJ 2020 will be applied this year to help small businesses operate. These include:

a wage subsidy, so that private and public-sector employers can receive up to 75 percent of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage for each employee (not-for-profit organizations will continue to receive 100 percent);

an extension to the end date for employment to February 26, 2022; and

allowing employers to hire staff on a part-time basis.

Today's announcement builds on the commitments made in both the Fall Economic Statement and the Speech from the Throne to support young Canadians—namely to create more paid work opportunities next year and to ensure Canadian businesses have the supports they need to get through the pandemic.

Employers interested in applying for CSJ 2021 funding are encouraged to prepare their applications in advance of next week's launch. Applicants who do not have an account on the secure Government Grants and Contributions Online Services portal are encouraged to create one prior to the launch of the application process. Registration is a one-time process that allows employers to submit their applications for CSJ funding and other funding opportunities offered through Employment and Social Development Canada.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to work to protect Canadians' jobs and to help businesses stay strong.

"Canada Summer Jobs has a major role in supporting employers and youth during these unprecedented times. For many young people, summer jobs are their first work experience, one that teaches them the value of leadership, skill building, teamwork and resilience. For employers, a young worker can be an invaluable asset to their team, adding a new and fresh perspective into all areas of the workplace. I'm looking forward to seeing this year's approved projects, which will make a real difference in the lives of so many Canadians."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

CSJ provides paid opportunities for youth between the ages of 15 and 30 to develop and improve their skills in the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors. The program also supports the delivery of key community services to Canadians.

CSJ is part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which helps youth, particularly those facing barriers, to gain the skills and experience they need to successfully transition to the labour market.

The national priorities for CSJ 2021 reflect Canada's diverse population and evolving needs. This year's national priorities support:

diverse population and evolving needs. This year's national priorities support: organizations that provide services to or intend to hire youth who self-identify as being part of underrepresented groups or as having additional barriers to entering or staying in the labour market;



opportunities offered by organizations that provide services to persons with disabilities or intend to hire youth with disabilities;



opportunities for youth in rural areas, remote communities, or official language minority communities;



opportunities offered by organizations that focus on protecting and conserving the environment; and



opportunities offered by employers impacted by COVID-19, in particular small businesses, in recognition of their contribution to the creation of jobs.

Not-for-profit employers can receive funding for up to 100 percent of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage and mandatory employment-related costs. Small businesses with 50 or fewer employees and public-sector employers can receive funding for up to 75 percent of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has increased investments in Canada Summer Jobs—more than doubling the number of jobs created annually, from 35,000 to over 79,000. In 2020, the Government of Canada invested $320 .45 million in CSJ, adding an additional $62 million to increase number of jobs for youth to 80,000.

Canada Summer Jobs 2021

