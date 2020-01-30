Canada Summer Jobs 2020: Employer application season kicks off

Starting today, employers can apply to get funding to hire a young Canadian this summer

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Investing in young people is key to ensuring Canada's prosperity. Getting a good quality summer job is a great way to help young Canadians gain valuable skills and workplace experience toward starting a meaningful career – all while helping build our workforce.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, announced the launch of the employer application period for the 2020 Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program. Starting today, not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers, and private employers with up to 50 employees can apply for funding to hire a young Canadian next summer. The application period is open until February 24, 2020.

The CSJ program helps employers create quality summer job opportunities and provide valuable work experience for youth aged 15 to 30. It also helps organizations hire youth in quality jobs during the busy summer months.

"Programs like Canada Summer Jobs give youth across Canada a chance to develop their skills and gain valuable work experience through quality job opportunities. This benefits youth, employers and communities everywhere in the country.I look forward to another successful season as we help equip our young leaders to participate in our thriving economy, both today and tomorrow."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Each year, the national priorities for CSJ are updated to reflect Canada's diverse population and evolving needs. This year's national CSJ priorities support:

diverse population and evolving needs. This year's national CSJ priorities support: Organizations that provide services to or intend to hire youth who self-identify as being part of underrepresented groups or as having additional barriers to entering or staying in the labour market.



Opportunities offered by organizations that provide services to persons with disabilities or intend to hire youth with disabilities.



Opportunities for youth in rural areas, remote communities, or official language minority communities.



Opportunities offered by organizations that focus on protecting and conserving the environment.



Opportunities for youth to work in small businesses, in recognition of their contribution to the creation of jobs.

Not-for-profit employers can receive funding for up to 100% of the provincial/territorial minimum hourly wage and mandatory employment-related costs. Small businesses with 50 or fewer employees and public-sector employers and can receive funding for up to 50% of the provincial/territorial minimum hourly wage.

CSJ is an initiative of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which was recently modernized to support youth, particularly those facing barriers, to transition to the labour market.

