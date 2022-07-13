OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Atlantic Ocean is one of the most productive marine environments in the world. It is home to an abundance of marine life and supports coastal livelihoods through industries like fishing, aquaculture and tourism. The Atlantic Ocean is treasured for its biodiversity and for the key role it plays in helping mitigate the impacts of climate change. It is important that, together with likeminded countries, we continue to take concrete, coordinated and measurable actions for an Atlantic Ocean that is healthy and sustainable now and for future generations.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Mike Kelloway, on behalf of the Honourable Joyce Murray, joined representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Morocco, South Africa, the European Union and the United States to sign the All-Atlantic Ocean Research and Innovation Alliance (AAORIA) Declaration, confirming Canada's commitment to advancing cooperative ocean science. Together with our domestic and international partners, Canada will continue to take action to advance innovative and transformative science that will support a healthy and sustainable Atlantic Ocean now and into the future.

Canada has made significant investments in international ocean science activities, as well as demonstrating strong leadership to generate and share the knowledge needed to inform sustainable ocean policies. The All-Atlantic Ocean Research and Innovation Alliance aims to enhance marine research, innovation, and cooperation throughout the Atlantic basin, building upon ongoing international science efforts, including the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

Quotes

"Canada has a longstanding tradition of working with the Atlantic Ocean community on a wide variety of marine issues, and we look forward to furthering our contributions to ocean science by enhancing our existing partnerships and creating new ones with our All-Atlantic partners."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Atlantic Ocean is vitally important to Canada. Today's declaration ensures that our nation, along with our international All-Atlantic partners, will continue to develop innovative ocean science solutions to support a sustainable, healthy ocean now and into the future. This is good news for rural, coastal communities from coast to coast to coast, and all Canadians."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Quick Facts

The All-Atlantic Ocean Research Alliance 2022 Forum Ministerial Event was held from July 11 to 14, 2022 , in Washington, D.C. This event follows the Scientific Event that took place in Brasília, Brazil , between May 31 and June 2, 2022 . The Forum is co-hosted by Brazil and the United States of America , in collaboration with the European Commission and All-Atlantic partners.

The main objective of the Ministerial Event in Washington, D.C. is the signing of the first-ever All-Atlantic Ocean Research and Innovation Alliance Declaration. The Declaration outlines a new vision for the All-Atlantic Ocean Research and Innovation Alliance, a research and innovation network that brings together Atlantic partners to collaborate on ocean science projects of mutual interest and benefit. Building on the successes of the Galway and Belém Statements, the Alliance offers a new strategic framework for effective ocean science cooperation to learn more about the Atlantic Ocean, to inform the sustainable management of human activities, and to ensure a healthy ocean for the communities that depend on it now and in the future.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

