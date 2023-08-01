SASKATOON, TREATY 4 AND TREATY 6 TERRITORIES, SK, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Edwin Ananas of the Beardy's and Okemasis' First Nation; Chief Jack Rayne of the Big River First Nation; Chief Tyson Bear of the Flying Dust First Nation; Chief Greg Desjarlais of the Frog Lake First Nation; Chief Trevor John of the Kehewin Cree Nation; Chief Donald Ironchild of the Little Pine First Nation; Chief Crystal Okemow of the Lucky Man First Nation; Chief Tanya Aguilar-Antiman of the Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation; Chief Janine Baldhead of the One Arrow First Nation; Chief Henry Lewis of the Onion Lake Cree Nation; Chief Duane Antoine of the Poundmaker First Nation; Chief Lux Benson of the Red Pheasant First Nation; Chief Lorie Whitecalf of the Sweetgrass First Nation; Chief Delbert Wapass of the Thunderchild First Nation; and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced the settlement of fourteen Treaty Salaries specific claims. This achievement marks another step toward rebuilding Canada's relationship and addressing the historical grievances to these communities.

The specific claims arise from Canada's withholding of Treaty annuity and salary payments that were rightfully owed to Chiefs and Headmen between 1885 and 1951, based on the false allegation that these Nations had participated in the 1885 North-West Resistance. Following dialogue and negotiation, Canada will provide a total compensation of over $37 million to 14 First Nations.

The settlements represent Canada's commitment to addressing historical wrongs for the past, current and future generations of the affected Nations.

Honouring Canada's moral and legal obligations and properly compensating First Nations for what was unlawfully withheld from them is fundamental to advancing reconciliation in Canada and rebuilding trust with Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation is pleased with Canada's response to this important matter. Although much work remains to be done towards reconciliation, this settlement nevertheless represents forward progress."

Edwin Ananas

Chief of the Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation

"I think of our ancestors who thought of us as we were the unborn. Our people fought and defended with what was thought to be right and from a place of basic needs. Acknowledging the wrongs of Canada is a must in order for Reconciliation. Our people are part of Canada's Solution as we signed Treaty to allow sharing of Land. There is much work to be done as these settlements go into Programming on our Nation."

Greg Desjarlais

Chief of the Frog Lake First Nation

"The Treaty Salaries Settlement acknowledges a historic wrong done to our three nations Mosquito Grizzly Bear Head Lean Man; being labelled as rebellion bands impacted our nations up to the present day. This settlement is a starting point that allows our nations an opportunity to build new relationships with the Government of Canada."

Tanya Aguilar-Antiman

Chief of the Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation

"We would like to acknowledge Canada for effort in reconciliation of our Treaty. We hope to receive the same reconciliation in future claims."

Henry Lewis

Chief of the Onion Lake Cree Nation

"It's about time the Federal Government honors our Treaty Agreements. This is a first step towards reconciliation."

Duane Antoine

Chief of the Poundmaker First Nation

"First I'd like to acknowledge and thank former Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller for all his efforts during his tenure and his demonstrated commitment to reconciliation. Further, I'd like to thank our new CIRNAC Minister, Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, for following through on this commitment to Red Pheasant First Nation. This is very significant especially to our elders, to our children, and those yet unborn. This agreement demonstrates that our Treaties are as relevant today as they were in 1876."

Lux Benson

Chief of the Red Pheasant First Nation

"A path forward with First Nations means recognizing historic wrongs, and making tangible amends toward justice. At its core, this settlement is about honouring treaties. We acknowledge the work of the Minister, and this government, along with the countless First Nations leaders who have been pressing this case forward for many years. This settlement is an important part of governance and growth for our economy, and the coming generations."

Lorie Whitecalf

Chief of the Sweetgrass First Nation

"Any acknowledgement of a past wrong by Canada is a step in the right direction as it relates to reconciliation. I believe that someday soon, if we all have open minds and hearts, we will all mutually benefit and coexist as per the Spirit and Intent of Treaty."

Delbert Wapass

Chief of the Thunderchild First Nation

"The resolution of these claims is an important step in renewing relationships with First Nations. For far too long, Canada has withheld Treaty annuities and salary payments that were rightfully owed to your communities—as a country, it's our duty to acknowledge and address these historic wrongs and move forward, together. Thank you to all those involved in the successful resolution of these claims."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Treaty 4 is a treaty established between Queen Victoria and the Cree and Saulteaux First Nation band governments.

and the Cree and Saulteaux First Nation band governments. The area covered by Treaty 4 represents most of current-day southern Saskatchewan , plus small portions of what are today western Manitoba and southeastern Alberta .

, plus small portions of what are today western and southeastern . Treaty 4 is also called the Qu'Appelle Treaty, as its first signings were conducted at Fort Qu'Appelle, North-West Territories, on 15 September 1874 . Additional signings or adhesions continued until September 1877 .

. Additional signings or adhesions continued until . Treaty 6 is an agreement between the Crown and the Plains and Woods Cree, Assiniboine, and other band governments at Fort Carlton and Fort Pitt.

The Treaty 6 area agreed upon by the Plains and Woods Cree represents most of central Saskatchewan and Alberta .

and . Treaty 6 signings began on 18 August 1876 and continued until 9 September 1876 .

and continued until . From April 1, 2022 , to March 31, 2023 , 56 specific claims were resolved for $3.5 billion in compensation, 64 claims were filed with the Minister, and Canada made an offer to negotiate on 58 claims. Working in partnership with First Nations, Canada has resolved 665 specific claims since 1973.

Specific claims

