Canada settles Agricultural Benefits specific claims with nine First Nations under Treaties 5, 6, and 10

TREATY 5, TREATY 6, AND TREATY 10 TERRITORIES, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is renewing relationships between the Crown and First Nations by addressing Canada's failure to provide First Nations with the agricultural provisions promised under Treaties 5, 6, and 10.

Through these Treaties, Canada promised ploughs, seeds for important crops, livestock such as cows and bulls, and other farming necessities. These agricultural benefits were meant to facilitate the economic transition, and as a result of Canada's failure to fulfil Treaty promises, these First Nations did not have the equipment needed to support their members.

Over the past several days, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, met with Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Buffalo River Dene Nation, Cumberland House Cree Nation, Enoch Cree Nation, Heart Lake First Nation, Kehewin Cree Nation, and Sturgeon Lake First Nation to acknowledge the settlements of their Agricultural Benefits specific claims, otherwise known as Cows and Plows claims.

Minister Anandasangaree was also able to visit with community leaders from Frog Lake First Nation and Lac La Ronge Indian Band to discuss the progress of their Agricultural Benefits specific claims under the expedited framework process.

Once fully settled, these claims will represent almost $1.4 billion in combined compensation to these First Nations under an expedited resolution strategy for agricultural benefit claims. Under this framework, Canada has provided a total of $1,937,805,226 to First Nations in the western provinces since May 2023.

The socio-economic gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples in Canada are the result of decades of colonial policies, which often led to the denial and dispossession of land and resources. Honouring Canada's legal obligations and properly compensating Indigenous Peoples for what was unlawfully taken or withheld from them is fundamental to advancing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in order to rebuild trust with Indigenous communities.

The successful resolution of specific claims is a key step in Canada's reconciliation with First Nations—one that acknowledges and addresses the wrongs of the past and helps to build a better future. These settlements represent Canada's commitment to addressing historical wrongs for the past, current and future generations of the affected Nations.

Quotes

"It's important to acknowledge what the Agricultural Benefits settlements represent. Treaty has always been a way of living together with respect. In the past, Canada has failed to honour that spirit and intent and treated us as an obstacle to its own goals. We acknowledge that Canada has taken an important step today toward making amends for its past failures. This is a step in the right direction, and we hope that Canada can continue to take positive action toward fulfilling the promises made to our Nations a century and a half ago."

Chief Cody Thomas

Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations, and Chief of Enoch Cree Nation



"This settlement recognizes the original promises made under Treaty No. 6 in 1877 and acknowledges the inadequate agricultural benefits that were provided to our people. It is a victory for our Nation and a testament to the determination of those who first established these rights. Through close work with our people and effective negotiations with the ministry, this settlement marks a significant step forward, ensuring that these long-standing commitments are finally addressed for the benefit of future generations."

Chief Tony Alexis

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation

"This is an emotional day for our Nation. For generations, our community has carried the weight of broken promises—promises that could have helped us grow and prosper. We watched our land, our families, and our traditions suffer, waiting for justice that seemed so far away. But today, I stand here, proud and grateful, knowing that our ancestors' sacrifices were not in vain. This settlement is a symbol of justice, dignity, and renewal for our people. It's a chance to rebuild trust and provide hope for future generations. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Minister Anandasangaree for his support, and we remain dedicated to the ongoing journey of healing, reconciliation, and ensuring that our Treaty rights are fully honoured and respected."

Chief Christine Longjohn

Sturgeon Lake First Nation

"Too many of our young people still suffer from a lack of hope and opportunity that leads them into poor academic achievement, substance abuse, lateral violence, over-incarceration, and worse. We are addressing these and other issues as best we can.

The Cows and Plows compensation was distributed to help all members alive today to make big plans and explore their dreams, dig themselves out of a hole and pay off debt, or just make it easier to meet daily needs. For a good example, some members have pooled their money and bought homes."

Chief Rene Chaboyer

Cumberland House Cree Nation

"Working in partnership with First Nations, Canada has resolved over 720 specific claims since 1973. From April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, 18 claims were settled for $1.1 billion in compensation. I'm grateful for the partnership of Treaty 5, 6, and 10 First Nations to expedite our work and resolve these outstanding treaty violations, as they have waited too long already for justice."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Today's announcement is reconciliation in action for these communities. Once fully settled, the $1.4 billion in compensation is a further step in rebuilding trust between Canada and Indigenous communities."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

Quick facts

Treaty 5, also known as the Winnipeg Treaty, was signed in 1875–76 by the federal government, Ojibwe peoples and the Swampy Cree of Lake Winnipeg. Treaty 5 covers much of present-day central and northern Manitoba , as well as portions of Saskatchewan and Ontario .

, as well as portions of and . Treaty 6 is an agreement between the Crown and the Plains and Woods Cree, Assiniboine, and other band governments at Fort Carlton and Fort Pitt, representing most of the central area of the current provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta . Treaty 6 signings began on 18 August 1876 and ran until 9 September 1876 .

and . Treaty 6 signings began on and ran until . Treaty 10 was established beginning 19 August 1906 between King Edward VII and various First Nation band governments in current northern Saskatchewan and a portion of current eastern Alberta , covering nearly 220,000 square kilometres.

