TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame is set to release five short vignettes by emerging Canadian filmmakers of the 2024 Future Storytellers program, each telling the story of one of Canada's greatest achievers and leading changemakers. Presented by founding partner NBCUniversal, Seeing Red and new partner Cineplex, the 3-minute vignettes will premiere on Friday, January 31 at canadaswalkoffame.com, with Future Storytellers highlight reels running in Cineplex theatres nationwide as part of the pre-show entertainment.

Shot on location in Toronto in July 2024, the Canada's Walk of Fame Future Storytellers vignettes each showcase the vision of the chosen up and coming Canadian filmmakers from Humber Polytechnic and Sheridan College telling the stories of Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees and Honourees. Pairings include world champion figure skater Kurt Browning (2001 Inductee) with Nick Tablac (Humber graduate); iconic pop rock singer-songwriter Andy Kim (2018 Inductee) and Arshia Prajapati (Sheridan graduate); International Indigenous Rights and Water Activist Autumn Peltier (2023 Community Hero; program presented by MLSE and Seeing Red) with Anne Hoang (Humber graduate); co-creator of the iconic Canadian youth culture phenomenon, Degrassi (2023 Inductee), Linda Schuyler with Yagnam (Humber graduate); and lead vocalist/guitarist of Toronto-based music collective, The Parachute Club (2023 Inductee), Lorraine Segato and Poppi Fella Pellegrino (Sheridan graduate).

The Future Storytellers program thrives through strategic partnerships with NBCUniversal, Seeing Red, Cineplex, and educational pillars such as Humber Polytechnic and Sheridan College. These collaborations enhance Canada's Walk of Fame's mission, providing emerging filmmakers with mentorship from cinematic and cultural pioneers, and showcasing their final works in high-profile venues, including the annual Canada's Walk of Fame celebration and on Cineplex screens across the country.

Since its inception in 2022 this initiative has championed the unique visions of 13 student filmmakers, each selected for their capability to infuse new life into the Canadian cinematic narrative. The program has captured over a quarter million impressions across digital platforms, and growing. Past profiles include Director X (2022 Inductee), Wendy Crewson (2015 Inductee), Jully Black (2021 Inductee), Graham Greene (2021 Inductee), Donovan Bailey (2017 Inductee), Jeanne Beker (2016 Inductee), Veronica Tennant (2001 Inductee), and Kardinal Offishall (2023 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honouree).

