TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame announces its national call for submissions for the 2024 Community Hero Program, presented by founding partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and new partner Seeing Red Media. Since 2018, the Community Hero Program recognizes a young Canadian under the age of 30 who is making an impactful change in their community. Canadians are being asked to nominate a deserving candidate at CommunityHero.ca. Submissions will be accepted beginning today through to Thursday, October 24th at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

The Grand Prize Winner receives:

A $10,000 donation to a Canadian registered charity or cause of their choice

donation to a Canadian registered charity or cause of their choice A dedicated profile page on the Community Hero website

An invaluable mentorship opportunity with a fellow Canadian hero to be announced

Recognition at the 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame's Awards Show and Gala Celebration and more.

From the environment to mental health, Indigenous rights and gender equality -- past community heroes have touched the hearts and minds of Canadians from coast to coast to coast, turning their experiences into an opportunity to help others and make a difference at home and around the world.

Autumn Peltier of Wiikwemkoong First Nation, ON: At just 19 years old, International Indigenous Rights & Water activist.

Rabiah Dhaliwal of Surrey, B.C.: Founder and Director of the Voices for Hope Foundation, advocates for mental health equity, suicide prevention, and disability justice.

Aditi Sivakumar of Ottawa, ON: After witnessing first-hand the devastating impacts that gender-based violence can have, Aditi made it her mission to provide educational information and aid to women and girls facing violence in Canada and beyond through the My Empowerment Platform.

Abhay Singh Sachal of Surrey, B.C.: Founder of Break The Divide, a non-profit organization based on principles of environmentalism, sustainability, and reconciliation that fosters empathy and understanding to inspire local action projects in communities.

Stella Bowles of Bridgewater, NS: An environmentalist and advocate for youth activism, she was named the inaugural Canada's Walk of Fame Community Hero in 2018. Her groundbreaking river testing for fecal contamination brought national attention and led to a $15.7 million government initiative to clean up the LaHave River in Nova Scotia, which has now been successfully completed.

