Details are available at CommunityHero.ca

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame is reaching out to all Canadians to nominate a deserving young person for the 2021 Community Hero Program, presented by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and Scotiabank. Now in its fourth year, the Program recognizes an inspiring Canadian under the age of 30 who is positively influencing the lives of others and making a profound impact in their communities and beyond. The Grand Prize Winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the charity or cause of their choice, a dedicated profile page on CommunityHero.ca, and an invaluable mentorship opportunity with a fellow Canadian hero to be announced. Submissions are accepted today through to Friday, October 29 at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

"Since launching the Community Hero Program, we have seen extraordinary Canadians being nominated by their peers," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame. "With the generous support and guidance of our partners MLSE and Scotiabank, Canada's Walk of Fame is proud to offer a platform for these passionate young Canadians to share their stories and make a meaningful difference."