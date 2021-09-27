Sep 27, 2021, 07:00 ET
Details are available at CommunityHero.ca
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame is reaching out to all Canadians to nominate a deserving young person for the 2021 Community Hero Program, presented by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and Scotiabank. Now in its fourth year, the Program recognizes an inspiring Canadian under the age of 30 who is positively influencing the lives of others and making a profound impact in their communities and beyond. The Grand Prize Winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the charity or cause of their choice, a dedicated profile page on CommunityHero.ca, and an invaluable mentorship opportunity with a fellow Canadian hero to be announced. Submissions are accepted today through to Friday, October 29 at 10:00 p.m. EDT.
"Since launching the Community Hero Program, we have seen extraordinary Canadians being nominated by their peers," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame. "With the generous support and guidance of our partners MLSE and Scotiabank, Canada's Walk of Fame is proud to offer a platform for these passionate young Canadians to share their stories and make a meaningful difference."
In 2020, Canada's Walk of Fame awarded the Community Hero Grand Prize to 25-year-old Ottawa native Aditi Sivakumar. Aditi is a medical student, philanthropist, and women's rights advocate. After witnessing first-hand the devastating impacts that gender-based violence can have, she made it her mission to provide educational information and aid to women and girls facing violence in Canada and beyond through the My Empowerment Platform.
"I had the pleasure of working with Aditi through the Community Hero Program. She is a remarkable young woman selflessly dedicated to helping others," said Olympian and Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee, Silken Laumann. "This is a powerful generation on a mission to change the world for the better."
"Being named the 2020 Canada's Walk of Fame Community Hero Program recipient has been a phenomenal experience that allowed me to raise awareness of my advocacy work nationally," said Aditi Sivakumar. "I am grateful for the opportunities presented through the Program and encourage all Canadians to consider nominating a young changemaker. Together we can make a difference."
For the full release including prizing details visit communityhero.ca.
