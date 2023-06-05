The 2023 Edition of Canada's Premier Emerging Music Mentorship Program is Now Open for Submissions

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program, supported by the RBC Foundation, through RBC Emerging Artists, now accepts song submissions for its 2023 edition. A renowned launching pad supporting aspiring Canadian musical artists for 11 years, the program has successfully kick-started the careers of its winners and has played a vital role in Canada's music landscape. Only five emerging solo artists or groups are selected for the program each year, receiving prizes valued at more than $100,000. Song submissions are accepted today until Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Visit EmergingMusician.ca for details.

With prizes valued at more than $100,000, the Program offers up-and-coming musicians between the ages of 15 and 35 unprecedented access to the business side of the music industry, introductions to established and renowned artists, mentorship sessions, studio recording time, artist development, funding, and national performance opportunities. Last year's winners will perform at a special showcase at Canadian Music Week on June 9, 2023.

This year's Grand Prize Winner will receive a cash prize of $20,000, performance opportunities at Canada's Walk of Fame events, including the 2023 Canada's Walk of Fame Silver Anniversary Gala, and private studio recording time at Metalworks Studios. The Second Prize Winner's cash prize is $10,000; three Third Prize Winners will receive $5,000.

The winners will have access to a variety of career development opportunities, including:

A showcase opportunity at Canadian Music Week 2024 along with a Festival Access Pass

A performance at Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, Manitoba , in February 2024

, in Participation in a creative / mentorship session at Toronto's ArtHaus

ArtHaus A mentorship session with a Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee or Allan Slaight Music Impact Honouree

Walk of Fame Inductee or Allan Slaight Music Impact Honouree $2,000 of financial support for a live-off-the-floor performance video

of financial support for a live-off-the-floor performance video A dedicated artist page on EmergingMusician.ca, the official website for Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program

About Canada's Walk of Fame

Now celebrating its 25th year, Canada's Walk of Fame is a national not-for-profit organization that inspires Canadians by proudly shining a light on extraordinary achievers and their journeys. For more information on Canada's Walk of Fame visit: www.canadaswalkoffame.com

