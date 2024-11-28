Medical student and electrical engineer Quon has mobilized over 300 volunteers to fund 150 community projects and led 95 accessibility initiatives, securing $3.70 million in funding.

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - A nationwide search for an extraordinary young Canadian has reached an inspiring conclusion. Canada's Walk of Fame proudly announces Stephanie Quon of Vancouver as the 2024 Community Hero recipient. Each year, this award, presented in partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and Seeing Red Media recognizes a young changemaker under 30 who is making an impactful change in their community. As the 2024 Canada's Walk of Fame Community Hero, Quon receives mentorship from a fellow Canadian hero, a page on www.CommunityHero.ca , recognition at the 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame's Awards Show and Gala Celebration, and a $10,000 donation to Canadian registered charity or cause of their choice.

An inspiring young leader, Quon is a medical student at the University of British Columbia and an electrical engineering graduate. In 2017, she founded The Sprouts Initiative, a community initiative built on the pillars of accessibility, sustainability, and community. As executive director for over seven years, she raised $1.87 million to fund more than 150 community projects and mobilized over 300 volunteers.

Her key achievements include donating over 15,000 meals to local shelters, distributing 3,000 free reusable straws across Canada to spark conversations about plastic waste, sending 13,000 pieces of interactive art internationally to foster unity, and assembling and donating over 15,000 care packages.

Quon also spearheaded 95 accessibility projects across Canada including ramp installations and braille signage, securing $1.82 million in funding. By directly collaborating with local disability foundations and shelters, she identified accessibility needs and delivered impactful solutions.

Her remarkable contributions have been recognized with numerous awards, including the BC Medal of Good Citizenship, BC Achievement Award, YWCA Metro Vancouver Young Woman of Distinction, Engineers Canada Gold Medal Student Award, Terry Fox Humanitarian Award, and recognition as one of Starfish Canada's Top 25 Environmentalists Under 25.

