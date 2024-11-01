Decorated former Paralympian and Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee Rick Hansen to present Danielle Campo with her award during a special Celebration event on November 20 at Toronto's Liberty Grand

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the excitement of this summer's Olympics and Paralympics and in advance of the upcoming Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin, Canada's Walk of Fame is honouring two of the nation's achievers with special recognitions: Dr. Frank J. Hayden, the visionary whose groundbreaking research ignited the Special Olympics movement, will be inducted into the Walk of Fame, while three-time Paralympic gold medalist and disability rights advocate Danielle Campo will receive the 2024 National Hero Honour.

Beloved former Paralympian and 2007 Walk of Fame inductee Rick Hansen, best known as the "Man In Motion" for his 40,000km journey around the world in his wheelchair, will present the National Hero Honour to Campo at a special Canada's Walk of Fame Celebration on Wednesday, November 20, at Toronto's Liberty Grand.

"This is a special year to be able to celebrate two remarkable Canadian achievers in the world of sport, and fitting to honour them both in this 2024 Olympic year," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame. "Dr. Hayden sparked a global movement that transformed sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities through the Special Olympics, while Danielle Campo inspired generations with her record-breaking performances and multiple medals during her Paralympic years. As tireless advocates and champions for individuals with disabilities, their legacies have shaped the world of sport in Canada – and beyond – for the better."

About Canada's Walk of Fame National Hero Program

Launched in 2021, Canada's Walk of Fame National Hero Honour is presented to an individual whose selflessness, dedicated efforts, and outstanding contributions have made a significant difference in our society in that given year. The 2024 National Hero receives a donation in support of their charity or cause. National Hero Honourees to date include Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (2021), James Temerty (2022) and Catherine Abreu (2023). For more information about Canada's Walk of Fame visit, www.canadaswalkoffame.com.

