TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - With a true north strong nod to the boundless power of storytelling, Canada's Walk of Fame announces the continued evolution and expansion of the transformative Canada's Walk of Fame Future Storytellers program, presented by founding partner NBCUniversal and Seeing Red Media. This initiative is designed to propel the voices of Canada's next generation of filmmakers from underrepresented communities, offering an unrivalled stage to enrich their learning experience and mentorship from some of Canada's most esteemed cultural icons. The vignettes are showcased in Cineplex pre-show entertainment, at Canada's Walk of Fame's annual gala event and on canadaswalkoffame.com.

Production on the 2024 the Canada's Walk of Fame Future Storytellers vignettes begins on July 10 through July 16 in Toronto and features five new emerging Canadian filmmakers from Humber and Sheridan Colleges telling the stories of Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees and Honourees. Pairings include world champion figure skater Kurt Browning (2001 Inductee) with Nick Tablac (Humber College graduate); iconic pop rock singer-songwriter Andy Kim (2018 Inductee) and Arshia Prajapati (Sheridan College graduate); International Indigenous Rights and Water Activist and 2023 Canada's Walk of Fame Community Hero, presented by MLSE, Autumn Peltier with Anne Hoang (Humber College graduate); co-creator of the iconic Canadian youth culture phenomenon, Degrassi (2023 Inductee), Linda Schuyler with Yagnam (Humber College); and lead vocalist/guitarist of Toronto-based music collective, The Parachute Club (2023 Inductee), Lorraine Segato and Poppi Fella Pellegrino (Sheridan College graduate).

Since its inception in 2022 with the support of founding partner NBCUniversal, the Canada's Walk of Fame Future Storytellers program has championed the unique visions and potential of eight student filmmakers, each selected for their capability to infuse new life into the Canadian cinematic narrative. These filmmakers are paired with Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees and Honourees, transforming their impactful lives into compelling 2.5-minute vignettes. Past profiles include Director X (2022 Inductee), Wendy Crewson (2015 Inductee), Jully Black (2021 Inductee), Graham Greene (2021 Inductee), Donovan Bailey (2017 Inductee), Jeanne Beker (2016 Inductee), Veronica Tennant (2001 Inductee), and Kardinal Offishall (2023 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honouree).

