25th Anniversary Celebration will take place on December 2nd in Toronto

Broadcast to air on CTV

Plans for Public Events and Experiences Celebrating #CWOF25th are Underway

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - 25 years and over 200 Inductions permanently etched in history. Canada's Walk of Fame, the country's highest mark of achievement, commemorates its Silver Anniversary as Canada's Gold Standard.

In a landmark year that will honour Canadian trailblazers of the past 25 years, Canada's Walk of Fame announced today the first round of 2023 Inductees that will usher in the next 25 years of celebrating Canadian greatness. They include:

Canada's Walk of Fame has remained steadfast in its commitment to celebrate and inspire Canada's greatest achievers, evolving from a small gathering in Toronto in 1998 to become recognized as a national cultural institution with year-round programming and events across the country that tell the stories of Canadians who have made an impact.

"As Canada's Walk of Fame celebrates its first quarter century and looks towards the future, we remain dedicated to highlighting and celebrating Canadian changemakers, trailblazers, and influencers who have a lasting cultural impact on the fabric of Canadian identity," says Jeffrey Latimer, CEO Canada's Walk of Fame. "Our first round of Inductees exemplifies the values of respect, excellence, contribution to community, and inspiring other Canadians. We can't wait to share what's in store for this year's milestone Celebration, which will be filled with moments of retrospect, gratitude, and Canadian pride."

The annual star-studded Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration will take place in Toronto on December 2, 2023, and will feature memorable performances and tributes from today's brightest stars and esteemed Alumni from the past 25 years. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV. More Inductees will be announced in the coming months.

