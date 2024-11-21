The annual Canada's Walk of Fame Celebration moves to a new date in June of 2025.



Additional Inductees and 2025 Honourees, along with plans for public events and experiences,

will be announced in the new year.



TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame, the country's highest mark of excellence, the first round of Inductees who will join the organization's illustrious ranks in 2025. They include:

In addition, Canada's Walk of Fame is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Awards Show and Gala Celebration Event on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This highly anticipated event, which honours outstanding Canadians for their exceptional achievements and contributions, promises a refreshed experience for attendees. Plans for public events and experiences along with additional 2025 Inductees and Honourees will be revealed in the new year.

"It is a thrill to announce this first group of extraordinary Canadians." says Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame. "Just as their stars will be permanently cemented along Canada's Walk of Fame, so to has their impact been cemented into the very fabric of the lives and the communities they've touched, both in Canada and around the world." Latimer continues, "We're excited to move the Celebration to June, allowing more fans to engage with Canada's Walk of Fame."

The six newly announced Inductees will join the ranks of more than 230 esteemed Canadians commemorated on Canada's Walk of Fame, including previously announced 2024 Inductee Dr. Frank J. Hayden, the visionary whose ground-breaking research ignited the Special Olympics movement. Dr. Hayden is the sole inductee for 2024 and was honoured last night at a special Celebration Event at Toronto's Liberty Grand.

For more information on Canada's Walk of Fame, visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com.

