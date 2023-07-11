A Once-In-A-Lifetime Celebration where 13 of the Most Influential Rock Legends

from the '70s and '80s will be in attendance for their induction into Canada's Walk of Fame

Thursday, September 28 at Toronto's Massey Hall -- the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 as part of

Canada's Walk of Fame's 25th anniversary celebrations

Presenters, Performers and Special Guests will be Announced in the Coming Weeks!

Tickets for "Canada's Rock of Fame" On Sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - When it comes to music, Canada has plenty to celebrate! Today, Canada's Walk of Fame announces that 13 of the country's rock royalty from the '70s and '80s will be added to its distinguished ranks: April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Loverboy, Max Webster, Michel Pagliaro, Platinum Blonde, PRISM, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club, and Trooper.

To commemorate this first-of-its-kind mega induction, Canada's Walk of Fame presents Canada's Rock of Fame at Massey Hall on September 28, alongside official partners Anthem Entertainment and Live Nation. This is the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 as part of the organization's 25th anniversary events, followed by the annual induction ceremony and broadcast in December. (See Important Media Note below).

All 13 rock legends will be in attendance during this unforgettable night featuring live performances of the hits that music lovers have enjoyed for decades, special guests, a reunion of Canadian DJ legends, and more. Led by award-winning musical director Lou Pomanti, a who's who of presenters, performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Today's announcement of iconic Canadian rock bands and musicians join previously announced 2023 Inductees, including a champion of Human Rights and Social Justice, Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella (Humanitarianism), the Canadian youth culture phenomenon, Degrassi (Arts and Entertainment), Canada's record-breaking NHL Sensation, Connor McDavid (Sports and Athletics), beloved television superstar and influential commentator, Rick Mercer (Arts and Entertainment), and the oldest living Inductee at 104 years young, Canada's preeminent neuropsychologist, Dr. Brenda Milner (Science, Technology and Innovation). More Inductees will be announced in the coming months, along with this year's Allan Slaight Music Impact and National Hero Honourees.

Important Media Note: Canada's Rock of Fame at Massey Hall on September 28th is a special one-time music induction celebration for the 25th anniversary events. It should be noted that this event is separate from the annual Canada's Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Saturday, December 2, where all of the 2023 Inductees will be honoured. The annual Induction Ceremony will feature memorable performances and tributes from today's brightest stars and esteemed Alumni from the past 25 years. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

TICKETS: Tickets for Canada's Rock of Fame go on sale through Ticketmaster.com on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. ET. A limited number of tickets will be sold during a general on-sale on Thursday, July 13, between 10 a.m.-10 p.m. ET, while supplies last. AMEX cardholders qualify for Front of the Line ticket access from Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. ET to Thursday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

For more information on Canada's Walk of Fame, visit: www.canadaswalkoffame.com

