Joining the mentors this year is Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter, 12-time JUNO winner and 2012 Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee Sarah McLachlan. The Diamond-certified songstress will provide two 45-minute virtual group sessions with the winners. Also added to the prizing is financial support for a live-off-the-floor performance video and a dedicated artist page on the newly launched EmergingMusician.ca, the official website for the Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program.

"At RBC, we recognize that the arts play an important role in building vibrant communities and strong economies. Our commitment to emerging artists includes helping them bridge the gap from 'emerging' to 'established'," said Mark Beckles, Vice-President, Social Impact & Innovation at RBC. "Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the need to support and elevate Canadian musicians is more critical than ever. We wish all applicants the best of luck and look forward to watching their careers advance for years to come."

PRIZING DETAILS

The Grand Prize Winner will receive a cash prize of $20,000, performance opportunities at Canada's Walk of Fame events, and private studio recording time at Metalworks Studios. The Second Prize Winner will receive $6000. Three Third Prize Winners will each receive $4000.

In addition, all winners will have the following opportunities to elevate their career:

A showcase opportunity at Canadian Music Week 2022 along with a Festival Access Pass*

Participation in a creative workshop at Toronto's ArtHaus*

ArtHaus* A performance at Winnipeg, Manitoba's Festival du Voyageur in February 2022*

*Subject to COVID restrictions.

Visit EmergingMusician.ca for the full release, and details on eligibility and submission requirements. The winners will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of music industry experts and will be announced in the fall.

