At 104 years young, Dr. Milner becomes the oldest living Inductee to be honoured for her revolutionary research of the human brain and cognitive memory formation

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Celebrating 25 years of Canadian excellence, Canada's Walk of Fame adds pioneering scientist and neuropsychologist DR. BRENDA MILNER to its ranks in the Science, Technology and Innovation pillar, presented by Sanofi Canada. World-renowned for her breakthrough research spanning more than seven decades into the human brain, Dr. Milner is best known for her work on memory formation and function of the brain. Professor Emerita at McGill University, she revolutionized the field of neuropsychology, combining neurology and psychology, and is considered one of the most important neuroscientists of the twentieth century.

Dr. Milner's reaction to her Induction from her home in Montreal.

"It means a lot to receive this honour from my adopted country and to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. Who knows what I'll get when I'm 110! I'm feeling lucky, and I'm grateful," Dr. Brenda Milner, 2023 Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee.

"We are excited to shine a bright light on this extraordinary Canadian innovator. Dr. Milner's tireless and eager research of the human brain was ground-breaking, and her insatiable curiosity shook up the field of neuroscience with her research on brain health and aging, all from her home base in Montreal in 1950," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO, Canada's Walk of Fame.

"Sanofi Canada thanks and congratulates Dr. Milner for her historic and innovative advancements that have increased scientific understanding of behavioural neuroscience, in Canada and around the world," said Stephanie Veyrun-Manetti, country lead and general manager, Specialty Care, Sanofi Canada. "Our company's purpose is to chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Dr. Milner did that and we can deeply connect with her approach and breakthrough findings."

With today's announcement, Milner joins previously announced 2023 Inductees, including a champion of Human Rights and Social Justice, Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella (Humanitarianism); the iconic Canadian youth culture phenomenon, Degrassi (Arts and Entertainment); Canada's record-breaking NHL Sensation, Connor McDavid (Sports and Athletics); and beloved television superstar and influential commentator, Rick Mercer (Arts and Entertainment). More Inductees will be announced in the coming months, along with this year's Allan Slaight Music Impact and National Hero Honourees.

The star-studded Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Saturday, December 2, 2023, featuring memorable performances and tributes from today's brightest stars and esteemed Alumni from the past 25 years. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV. Visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com.

