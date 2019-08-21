Canada's Poverty Reduction Strategy: Growing the Middle Class

Government of Canada provides an update on the implementation of Canada's Poverty Reduction Strategy

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a real and fair chance to succeed, no matter where they live or where they come from. That is why the Government of Canada has worked hard to lift Canadians out of poverty and strengthen the economy through record investments and initiatives such as Opportunity for All – Canada's First Poverty Reduction Strategy.

With Opportunity for All marking its first anniversary, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today released the report entitled Canada's Poverty Reduction Strategy – An Update, which highlights key accomplishments over the last year, including the Government of Canada meeting its interim target of reducing poverty by 20% by 2020—a full three years ahead of schedule.

The report sets out recent actions the Government of Canada has taken to implement the Strategy and to reach its goal of cutting poverty in half by 2030.

"Achieving the lowest poverty rate in Canada's history is something all Canadians should feel pride about. Through programs like the Canada Child Benefit, increases to the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the launch of the National Housing Strategy, our government has ensured that all Canadians have a better chance to succeed as we work to grow the middle class."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

To support children's well-being and ensure that poverty is addressed early in life, the Advisory Council includes a member with particular responsibilities for children's issues who will ensure that children's interests are taken into consideration as the Council carries out its functions.

The Dimensions of Poverty Hub and An Update on the Market Basket Measure Comprehensive Review were both released by Statistics Canada on July 18, 2019 .

were both released by Statistics Canada on . On June 21, 2019 , the Government of Canada entrenched into law the Poverty Reduction Act , ensuring a long-term federal commitment to reduce poverty. The Act imbeds Canada's Official Poverty Line, poverty targets and the National Advisory Council on Poverty into law.

, the Government of entrenched into law the , ensuring a long-term federal commitment to reduce poverty. The Act imbeds Official Poverty Line, poverty targets and the National Advisory Council on Poverty into law. The targets set in Opportunity for All – Canada's First Poverty Reduction Strategy are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty.

are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty. Opportunity for All committed to working with National Indigenous Organizations and others to co‑develop indicators of poverty and well-being from First Nations, Inuit and Métis perspectives to reflect the multiple dimensions of poverty and well-being experienced by Indigenous people.

