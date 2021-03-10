Canada's parliamentary poet laureate to provide tribute on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - On the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, Canada's parliamentary poet laureate will read a poem to commemorate the occasion and pay tribute to those who died from the virus.

The event is being organized by the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and will feature Louise Bernice Halfe – Sky Dancer.

Ms. Halfe was born on Saddle Lake Reserve in Alberta and began a two-year term as poet laureate in February. She is the country's 9th parliamentary poet to serve in the role.

"We are thrilled that Ms. Halfe is taking time out of her busy schedule to share her reflections on an occasion as important as this. People everywhere have been profoundly affected by the pandemic and we hope they can find some comfort in the poem Fasting and Feasting she will read for us," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun.

The event – open to all – will take place at 6:45 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, March 11, 2021.



Those who are interesting in joining can use the Zoom link below:

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84799488976

Passcode: 007272



Those wishing to join by phone can dial in at this number: +1 647 374 4685

You can also find your local number here: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knEEyZl6b

Webinar ID: 847 9948 8976

Webinar Passcode: 007272

Following the poetry reading, members of the public are reminded to light a candle at 7 p.m. (ET) outside on their porches, driveways or balconies to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The event is spearheaded by more than 20 health organizations across Ontario. People are also encouraged to share their tributes on social media using the hashtags #Candle4COVID and #TogetherWeCanDoIt.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit our website at RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

