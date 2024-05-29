Canada's First Downstream Battery Materials Processing Facility to be Built in Sudbury

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Wyloo has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Greater Sudbury to secure a parcel of land to build a downstream battery materials processing facility. The new facility will fill a critical gap in Canada's electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain by establishing Canada's first mine-to-precursor cathode active material (pCAM) integrated solution.

Wyloo CEO Canada Kristan Straub said the facility would provide the missing piece in Canada's aspirations to develop a domestic EV battery supply chain, by producing low-carbon nickel sulphate and nickel-dominant pCAM, key ingredients for EV batteries.

"Recognizing the global demand for electric vehicles and other clean technologies, Canada has invested over $40 billion to date to establish the country as a global hub for the EV industry. While we commend this investment, it has exposed a significant gap in the North American EV supply chain, specifically, the conversion of ore to battery chemicals," he said.

"The urgency to bolster North America's capacity for processing metals – in particular, nickel – has never been more apparent. Our facility will be the missing piece that builds the capacity to process battery materials right here in Sudbury."

Nickel for the facility will be supplied by Wyloo's proposed Eagle's Nest mine in the Ring of Fire region of northern Ontario, as well as other sources of third-party nickel-bearing feed and recycled battery materials.

"With Eagle's Nest as our anchor, combined with third-party feed from other North American sources, we are building enough capacity to meet 50 per cent of the nickel demand from the announced EV investments," said Mr. Straub.

"Our commitment is to deliver a responsibly sourced supply of high-grade clean nickel from extraction to processing. This commitment aims to enable Canada, known for its unparalleled environmental standards and sustainable practices, to be a leader in local investment in downstream processing, establishing a stable and ethical supply chain without relying on imports from overseas.

"I want to thank the City of Greater Sudbury for its vision in fostering local industry and also want to acknowledge the support of the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Wahnapitae First Nations who we look forward to partnering with as we progress this project."

Quotes from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Wahnapitae First Nations

"We look forward to continuing the conversation and developing a partnership with Wyloo for this project," said Atikameksheng Anishnawbek Gimaa Craig Nootchtai. "Working together ensures our traditions and culture are incorporated in the economic development of the lands."

"Being involved in these conversations is vital to our communities," said Wahnapitae First Nation Chief Larry Roque. "The partnership set to be developed with this project will showcase what needs to be done for other First Nations and private companies."

Greater Sudbury was selected as the location for the facility due to its global leadership in the mining sector and forefront in the shift to clean technologies, as well as its commitment to Indigenous reconciliation with First Nation communities.

Quote from City of Greater Sudbury

"Greater Sudbury has the land, the talent and the resources that are needed for the future of mining and BEV technology, as demonstrated by Wyloo selecting our community for the first Canadian facility of this kind," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

"Our rich mining history, decarbonization efforts and sustainable mining practices set us apart, and have ensured that we are ready to support and drive innovation. We are a global mining hub that is investing in the future, and we look forward to working with Wyloo and local Indigenous partners as this project progresses."

Quote from Ontario Government

The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario remarked, "Ontario's critical mineral wealth sets us apart as a global destination for the production of EVs and EV batteries.

"We congratulate Wyloo on their MOU with the City of Greater Sudbury to build our nation's first downstream battery metals processing facility, which will add another critical link in Ontario's fully integrated, end-to-end EV supply chain," said Minister Fedeli.

"I look forward to continued support by the Ontario and Canadian governments to expedite a path forward to production, which will create a truly North American supply chain from mine to EV batteries," said Mr. Straub.

Wyloo is currently completing a Scoping Study for the project, with construction of the facility expected to commence following the construction of its proposed Eagle's Nest mine. Mine construction is targeted to begin in 2027.

Wyloo and the City are committed to engaging with stakeholders, in particular Indigenous communities, to explore and identify potential partnerships to ensure shared economic, social and environmental benefits and other collaboration opportunities.

Wyloo is privately-owned by Tattarang, the private investment group of Andrew and Nicola Forrest.

About Wyloo

Wyloo is privately-owned by Tattarang. It delivers and invests in the critical minerals and materials needed to decarbonise the world. Wyloo's integrated nickel business includes strategic investments in three of the highest-grade nickel sulphide belts in the world in Kambalda, Western Australia, the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario and the Cape Smith belt in Quebec. Wyloo owns two nickel mines in Kambalda and is planning Australia's first Integrated Battery Materials Facility producing precursor cathode active material (pCAM) in Kwinana, Western Australia. It is also progressing projects to develop one of the world's best nickel, copper and platinum group element mines, Eagle's Nest, and world-class chromite deposits, Blackbird, in Ontario's Ring of Fire region, as well as a facility producing pCAM in Sudbury, Ontario. Across its active mines and development projects, Wyloo is working to deliver sustainable production of green nickel in partnership with First Nation communities.

About Greater Sudbury

The city of Greater Sudbury is centrally located in northeastern Ontario and is composed of a rich mix of urban, suburban, rural and wilderness environments. Greater Sudbury is 3,627 square kilometres in area, making it the geographically largest municipality in Ontario and second largest in Canada. Greater Sudbury is considered a city of lakes, containing 330 lakes. It is a multicultural and truly bilingual community. More than six per cent of people living in the city are First Nations. Greater Sudbury is a world class mining centre and a regional centre in financial and business services, tourism, health care and research, education and government for northeastern Ontario.

