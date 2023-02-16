Canada's Cooler Aisle Just Got Juicier, Simply Spiked™ Hits Shelves This February

Molson Coors debuts Simply Spiked Lemonade™ with a variety pack and three juicy new flavours

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Molson Coors Beverage Company and The Coca Cola Company today announces Simply Spiked Lemonade™, a fresh lineup of full-flavour beverages, is rolling into Canadian ready-to-drink cooler aisles. Inspired by one of Canada's favourite juices, Simply Spiked Lemonade™ will bring a combo of 5% real fruit juice and natural flavour credentials to the ready-to-drink alcohol beverage space. Simply® and Simply Spiked Lemonade™ are trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company.

Courtesy of Molson Coors Beverage Company (CNW Group/Molson Coors Beverage Company)

"Following the successful launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade™ in the United States, we wanted to give Canadians a new, fresh tasting and juicy option," says Lindsay Wilson, Brand Director Seltzer & Flavour Portfolio. "In the continued demand for ready to drink beverages, Simply Spiked Lemonade™ sets itself apart with the unapologetic flavour that only real juice can bring. In the United States, Simply Spiked Lemonade was the #1 innovation across beer/beer alternate in volume sales in 2022 and we expect to see similar results in Canada."

In a world full of things that are less than real, Simply Spiked Lemonade's honest-to-goodness taste is a refreshingly simple shake-up. These coolers are ready to bring the real to English Canada beginning on February 27 before launching across Quebec starting on April 1 in three distinct flavours:

Signature Lemonade: Bright and refreshing, with a perfect balance of sweet lemonade and fresh, lemony tartness.

Bright and refreshing, with a perfect balance of sweet lemonade and fresh, lemony tartness. Strawberry Lemonade: Ripe, jammy strawberry notes combined with an elevated, tart lemonade finish.

Ripe, jammy strawberry notes combined with an elevated, tart lemonade finish. Blueberry Lemonade: Unique and refreshing, with ripe blueberry notes blended with smooth lemonade flavour.

Each product will be ready to grab in a three-flavour variety pack featuring slim cans as well as a 6-pack, 12-pack or single serve of the lead flavour signature lemonade at participating locations. Pack sizes may vary.

The launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade™ marks the latest collaboration between Molson Coors and The Coca-Cola Company following the 2021 launch of Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer in Canada. Molson Coors entered into an exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to manufacture, market, and distribute Simply Spiked Lemonade™ in Canada in 2023. To learn more, please visit: simplyspiked.ca and follow the brand on social @SimplySpikedCA

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com , MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

