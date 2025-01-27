Free Ride Home Program Aims to Promote Safe Celebrations in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - In a collaborative effort to promote safer roads across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Molson Coors is excited to offer free post-game transit rides for Raptors fans and anyone using GO Transit and UP Express services on January 31, 2025, between 9:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. EST. This is the first time Coors Light is leading this initiative in Toronto.

Coors Light® Announcing First-Time Partnership with Metrolinx to Sponsor Free Rides Home on GO Transit and UP Express after the Toronto Raptors Game on January 31, 2025 (CNW Group/Molson Coors Beverage Company)

"Sports and entertainment are integral to the vibrant social life in the GTA, and we are dedicated to helping ensure that these experiences are as safe as they are enjoyable," said Chantalle Butler, President, Molson Coors Canada. "Coors Light is proud to partner with Metrolinx to provide free rides home, empowering attendees to prioritize safety and make responsible choices after a night of celebration."

This partnership underscores the critical role of safe transportation after games, concerts, and events in the city. By offering free rides home after the Raptors game on January 31 when the team takes on the Chicago Bulls, Molson Coors reinforces its commitment to promoting responsible celebrations and community safety, as they celebrate 30 years of partnership between the Raptors and Coors Light this season.

Fans can check schedules and plan their return trip home at gotransit.com and upexpress.com websites.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company:

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Original, Blue Moon Belgian White, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Coors Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About Metrolinx:

Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario, was created to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. Metrolinx is undertaking the most extensive transportation investment in Ontario's history to get you where you need to go better, faster, and easier while also operating GO Transit, UP Express and PRESTO. We have a unique opportunity to plan, build, operate and connect transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. For more information visit: https://www.metrolinx.com/en/about-us

