Simply Spiked Kicks Off the Summer Early With the Launch of Its New Flavour, Limeade

1 The fastest growing Cooler in Canada in 2024 is bringing a bold flavour to every sip. Simply Spiked is a premium flavoured alcohol beverage with a refreshing taste of 5% real fruit juice—just what you'd expect from Simply. Simply Spiked Limeade joins the juicy line-up alongside Signature Lemonade and Signature Peach.

"We've seen how much our Simply Spiked fans enjoy our bold, juicy flavours, which is why we're so excited to introduce a new citrus twist with Simply Spiked Limeade," Jeanene Miniaci, Senior Marketing Manager, Beyond Beer & Innovation. "With citrus being the #1 preferred RTD flavour in Canada, we saw an opportunity to bring Canadians a new, bold limeade experience with the Simply Spiked quality they know and enjoy."

Try Summer's newest drink, available in three bold new flavours—Signature Limeade, Cherry Limeade, and Blackberry Limeade. Grab a variety 12-pack to taste them all!

Available now at participating locations across Canada. To learn more, visit simplyspiked.ca and follow the brand on social @SimplySpikedCA.

1 This statistic references data from the RTD National Share Report - December 2024



About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Blue Run Spirits, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

